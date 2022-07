The Edgecomb Community Church will be holding its annual yard sale along with the Cross Point Road 5-Mile Yard Sale, Saturday, Aug. 13. From 8 a.m. to around 2 p.m., items will be on sale in the upper parking lot of the church at 15 Cross Point Road. The Thrift Store will also be open, and a bake sale will be taking place in the church vestry. Coffee and church rest rooms will be available for visitors as well. All proceeds will be used for the church’s mission efforts.

EDGECOMB, ME