ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Watch the seventh public hearing of the Jan. 6 committee

By Dialynn Dwyer
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SA7lB_0gcp5F5900

The committee, tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, will host its latest public hearing at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
International Business Times

January 6 Panel To Hold Prime Time Hearing Next Thursday -source

The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a hearing on the evening of July 14, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The hearing will be the second one to take place next week and is aimed at reaching...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
POLITICO

The Jan. 6 committee quickly showed a screenshot of text messages between Cassidy Hutchinson and Tony Ornato. We sharpened it for you.

But shortly after Hutchinson’s testimony, there were efforts to push back against the details she shared. The Secret Service indicated that Ornato, who's previously been interviewed by the select panel, was willing to testify under oath to dispute Hutchinson’s narrative. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), a select committee member,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Rioter Apologizes to Four Capitol Cops at Jan. 6 Hearing

While the Jan. 6 hearings have had no shortage of bombshells, one much quieter moment on Tuesday illustrated the interpersonal nature of the testimony. After testifying Tuesday, Stephen Ayres, who has pleaded guilty to participating in the riot, approached four cops who were on duty that day—D.C. officer Daniel Hodges and Capitol Police officers Aquilino Gonell, Michael Fanone, and Harry Dunn—and, putting his hand on their backs, apologized. Ayres testified that he did not plan to storm the Capitol until Trump began speaking, and he was “hanging on every word [Trump] was saying.” He said attending the riot cost him his job and home, and that Trump’s insistence on the “Big Lie” angers him. “It definitely changed my life, not for the good,” he said. Gonell, who will have to retire early due to injuries he sustained on Jan. 6, said afterwards, “I’m not holding any grudges.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Capitol officer injured in riot says Republicans ‘avoid’ him in halls of Congress

US Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, who was injured during Jan 6 Capitol riot has revealed that Republicans “avoid” him in the halls of Congress despite the fact that he protected them during the attack by Trump supporters. Sgt Gonell appeared on MSNBC’sMorning Joe on Thursday to comment on the latest disclosures by the House Select Committee investigating the attack during its hearing on Tuesday. The sergeant conveyed his anger at those who still minimise what took place on that day. “You have a lot of the people we protected on that day downplaying what happened. Sometimes I run...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy