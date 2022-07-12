ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

MJ’s Back! Michael Jordan’s 71-Foot Fishing Boat Docked in AC

By Eddie Davis
97.3 ESPN
97.3 ESPN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

South Jersey celebrity sighting! For the second consecutive summer, Michael Jordan has come to Atlantic City to do a little fishing. Word spread fast on Monday that Jordan, regarded...

973espn.com

Comments / 0

 

Atlantic City, NJ
Basketball
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Sports
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Jimmy Johnson
