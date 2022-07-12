ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Local college offers free basic nursing assistant class

By WRSP/WICS Staff
newschannel20.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMATTOON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Lake Land College Adult Education will be hosting a free basic nursing assistant class in the fall. The...

newschannel20.com

chambanamoms.com

Back to School: Dental, Vision Exams Required for Illinois Students

Does your student require dental or vision exams to satisfy school requirements?. With parents and students awaiting the first day of the 2022-23 school year, it is hard to believe that it is just weeks away (eek!). And while we might be looking forward to routine and more predictability, getting back-to-school dental and vision exams taken care of can make you feel more in control of your summer schedule. These examinations aren’t required for all grades in Illinois, and the first deadline coming up isn’t until mid-October. So don’t forget to breathe … in and out … and read on.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois residents look forward to a school supply tax cut

PARIS, Ill. (WAWV/WTWO) – Many Illinois residents are looking to find some financial relief as the new school year approaches. As a part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan, sales tax for clothing, school supplies, and all other back-to-school items will be reduced for a ten-day window. As of August 5 sales tax for items […]
PARIS, IL
WAND TV

Mason Point in Sullivan announces closure

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A senior living facility in Sullivan is shutting its doors. Petersen Heath Care announced the closure of Mason Point affective September 12. In a statement, officials said the decision to close was made "due largely to unsustainable, poor financial performance due to longstanding state of Illinois reimbursement shortfalls, the current regulatory environment, the cost of maintaining the aging physical plants," and staffing issues due to the pandemic.
SULLIVAN, IL
newschannel20.com

Shootings decline in Champaign, officers still need community's help

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Champaign Police Department released a report stating gun violence has dropped 51% from January to July of this year compared to the same time period last year. The department gave credit to the license plate readers that have been installed, assistance from nearby departments,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Mural honors 1st African American sheriff in Illinois

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's a new mural celebrating the state's first African American sheriff elected in the state of Illinois. Roger Walker Junior was elected Macon County Sheriff in 1998. He also served as director of the Illinois Department of Corrections and on the state prisoner review board...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Champaign County organizations invest to fight violent crime

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WCCU) — Champaign police report that gun incidents, which are any cases where police find evidence a gun was fired, in Champaign are down 51% from this time last year. Though violent crime are still a top priority issue in the community despite the reported drop in...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Destination Illinois: Welcome to Amish Country

ARCOLA & ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you think of Amish country, you often think about a slower and more peaceful pace to life. The care and craftsmanship that go into Amish crafts, furniture, and of course the food, is of a higher level of quality. You also have to look out for the occasional […]
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

Heartbroken Assumption community comes together to make change

ASSUMPTION, Ill., (WCIA) — One Central Illinois town is rallying around the families whose loved ones were in a devastating car crash. A truck hit four Central A&M High School students who were in their car on the way to lift weights with the football team. The driver died and the three passengers are in […]
ASSUMPTION, IL
WCIA

COVID subvariant spreading in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Health experts in Champaign County are sounding the alarm about a new COVID-19 subvariant that is spreading through the county. BA.5 is a subvariant of the Omicron variant and Julie Pryde of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said it is extremely infectious. “We’re talking about possibly more infectious than measles, so […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Rantoul mayor vetoes checks for residents

RANTOUL, ILL. (WCCU) — Several residents of Rantoul believed they would be receiving a $300 utility check from extra funds the city was given through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The Rantoul Board of Trustees voted in favor of the distribution of checks in a 5-1 vote, after mayor...
RANTOUL, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Officials express concern about a new crisis hotline

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new national suicide prevention hotline number, 988, will go into effect on July 16th. However, some health officials in Edgar County have concerns about mental health crisis response times from that number to the county and in surrounding areas. The closest mobile crisis center to Edgar County, is north of […]
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Seven cars and a town hall were vandalized in Vermillion Co.

VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A community hit hard by vandalism is looking for answers. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in Universal, Indiana during the overnight hours between June 29 and June 30. Several homes, a shed, the town hall, a playground and...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
newschannel20.com

Family escapes duplex fire in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Five people escaped a fire at a duplex in Champaign Tuesday morning. The Champaign Fire Department was called around 7:28 a.m. to the duplex in the 400 block of Nathaniel Burch Drive. We're told two adults and three children were inside the duplex at the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
freedom929.com

ONLY DAYS AWAY FROM STARTING

(OLNEY) The 165th Richland County Fair is nearly a week away, set to begin a week from tomorrow, on Friday, July 22nd, running each day & night through Saturday, July 30th, on the fairgrounds in the Olney City Park. One of the fair’s most popular events in the Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant, which will start at 7:00 Monday night, July 25th, at the grandstand. Reserved ticket sales for the Pageant and Demo Derby, plus general admission tickets for all other grandstand events will begin next Wednesday (7/20) and Thursday (7/21) at the Fair Board Office, from 12 noon to 6:00pm each day. The tickets will then be on sale next Friday (7/22) and thereafter from 8:00 to 6:00 each day. All adult tickets are $10 while children 12 and under are $5. Returning this year is live music, plus truck & tractor pulls, dirt drags, motocross, demo derby, gospel music, the talent show, the White Tent events, carnival rides filling the midway, and new this year, go cart racing. Check it all out on the richlandcountyfair.org website. The Richland County Fair, July 22nd to July 30th in Olney.
OLNEY, IL
newschannel20.com

51% reduction in Champaign shootings, police report

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Champaign Police say they've seen half the number of shootings this year than at this same time last year. Through July 11, Champaign Police reported a 51% reduction in shooting incidents in Champaign with only 71 reported. During the same period in 2021, there were...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police: Paxton man killed in crash along I-57

CHAMPIAGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said a Paxton man died after a crash on I-57, around six miles north of Champaign. In a news release, troopers said it happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. They stated Kyle T. Messer was driving southbound when he–for unknown reasons, veered his car toward the right guardrail and […]
PAXTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Woman who died from gunshot wound identified

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The identity of a Champaign woman who was fatally shot during a domestic altercation on Thursday morning has been identified as Latoya C. Gwin, 34. Gwin was pronounced dead at 6:58 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in the operating room, according to Champaign County Coroner...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Truck fire shuts down I-74 in Vermilion County

Update at 11:50 p.m. State troopers said the left lane of eastbound Interstate 74 is now open at Milepost 202. The right lane will remain closed to allow for the clean up operation, which is expected to take several hours. VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of eastbound Interstate 74 is shut down in […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Illinois

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
ILLINOIS STATE

