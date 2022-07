Warning: The following post includes spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4. Stranger Things Season 4 introduced several new characters, plot developments, and horrors to the once-quiet town of Hawkins, Indiana. We got acquainted with One/Henry Creel/Vecna, who turned out to be the Big Bad lurking behind the many monstrosities of the Upside Down — including the Mind Flayer itself. We also witnessed the most gruesome killings in Stranger Things history, with enough bone-cracking and eye-popping to cause even the bravest viewer to look the other way. On a happier note, Eleven was able to regain her psychokinetic powers, and just in time — it’s hard to think how the gang would have gotten along without her mind-blowing abilities.

