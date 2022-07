An Orange County judge has tossed out a lawsuit that was the first test of Orange County's constitutional right to clean water. The county's charter amendment, passed by voters in the county nearly unanimously, put forward the idea that nature has a legal right to carry on existing. Environmental activist Chuck O'Neal specifically helped craft the amendment with the intention of suing to stop development in the county on behalf of affected bodies of water. The lawsuit that was dismissed last week, with Judge Paetra T. Brownlee saying that a state law was passed in 2020 that disallowed granting legal rights to any "part of the natural environment."

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO