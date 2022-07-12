ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
26 Things To Buy On Prime Day That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

By Melanie Aman
HuffPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46NO7z_0gcp3iYW00

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1

A box of Crest 3D whitening strips for 35% off

$29.99 at Amazon (originally $45.99)

2

A pair of AirPods Pro for 32% off

$169.98 at Amazon (originally $249)

3

Or a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for 20% off

4

A Fire TV Stick 4K for 50% off

It'll bring you thousands — literally thousands — of streaming channels, movies, and shows, as well as live TV, news, and sports.

Promising review:

5

An asymmetrical draped skirt for up to 43% off

6

An immunity-boosting allergy supplement for 25% off for your pet

To help your poor pup find relief from itchy skin and allergies. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.

Promising review:

$20.28 at Amazon(originally $26.97)

7

A set of lightweight microfiber sheets for 30% off

$13.99 (originally $19.98)

8

An Echo Dot for 55% off

9

A cat tower for 32% off

$15.69+ (originally $22.99+

10

A Calvin Klein bralette for 30% off

$19.60+ at Amazon (originally $28)

11

A cuticle oil for 30% off

It'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani. A combination of sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba softens the cuticle and strengthens your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.

Promising review:

$5.95 at Amazon (originally $8.50)

12

An 8-foot by 10-foot area rug for up to 65% off

13

A Fire HD kids tablet for 40% off

... If you don't want to worry about what your little one is up to. It's designed for kids ages 3 to 7 and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more.

Promising review:

$119.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)

14

A massage gun for up to 68% off

$79.99+ at Amazon (originally $139.99)

15

A 23andMe test for 50% off

$98.99 at Amazon (originally $199)

16

An Echo Show 5 for 59% off

So you can stay up to date with what's going on in your home as well as with your loved ones who are many miles away. It can control your smart devices (turn lights on and off, adjust the thermostat, show you who's at the door), play videos and music, and connect you with anyone who has the Alexa app, an Echo device, or via Skype.

Promising review:

$34.99 (originally $84.99)

17

A Shark air purifier for 49% off

$229.99 at Amazon (originally $449.99)

18

An 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp for up to 30% off

$103.99+ at Amazon (originally $129.95+)

19

A NordicTrack exercise bike for up to 45% off

$719+ at Amazon (originally $1,299+)

20

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for 43% off

$114.95 at Amazon (originally $199.95)

21

An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for 50% off

$140 at Amazon (originally $199.99)

22

An automatic pet water fountain for 40% off

It also comes with three replacement filters and a mat.

$20.39 at Amazon (originally $33.99)

23

An odor-eliminating spray for 26% off

Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

$14.98 at Amazon (originally $20.19)

24

A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste for 40% off

$5.97 at Amazon (originally $9.99)

25

A high-voltage bug zapper that's 28% off

$29.59 at Amazon (originally $40.99)

26

A slow feeder bowl for 68% off

So you can stop your dog from inhaling their meal in a minute flat. These ridged bowls can help improve digestion, reduce bloating, and encourage your dog's foraging skills to keep their mind active.

Promising review:

$5.28 at Amazon (originally $16.49)

Comments / 0

