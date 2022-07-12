ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

College football realignment: Insider reveals the Big Ten's next move

By College Football HQ Staff
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUfUZ_0gcp3gn400

College football realignment is in the air once again after USC and UCLA decided to join the Big Ten in 2024, and now all eyes are on that conference's next move.

The addition of the two Los Angeles-based schools makes the Big Ten the first coast-to-coast football conference and brings membership up to 16 teams.

And the decision has increased speculation that the Big Ten has its eyes on adding even more members to further increase its control over the sport.

But according to Iowa athletic director Gary Barta, it appears the Big Ten is content to sit where it is now and consolidate its holdings.

“I know the Big Ten has taken calls, and they inform us when they take calls just so we have a general idea," Barta, a one-time chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee, told reporters.

"But if I were predicting, I’m not predicting that we would be adding any more in the near future. We’ll see.”

Barta confirmed that leaders inside the Big Ten addressed expanding the conference to include Notre Dame after news broke that the SEC would add Texas and Oklahoma.

But nothing came of that interest and the Big Ten pressed pause on expansion.

That is, until USC and UCLA applied to join the conference. Looking at the current and future economic landscape, the Big Ten had no practical choice than to accept.

Better to have two flagship programs in the nation's second-largest media market in your conference rather than another and helping a competitor.

As ever, the Notre Dame question still hangs over the latest phase of college football realignment.

The school has maintained its independence in football thanks to a generous deal with NBC and continued access to the College Football Playoff.

But if either of those should change, Notre Dame might be open to joining up.

Barta said that the Big Ten does indeed want to add the Irish, but that a formal decision on the matter probably is coming right away.

“I don’t anticipate that being a decision that I’ll be making this summer,” he said. “But again, I don’t have a crystal ball. But it’s not before us right now.”

More from College Football HQ

College football realigns again: What schools could move next?

College football realignment: What happens next?

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Major Conference Is 'In Danger'

If you're not the Big Ten or SEC these days, you're in trouble. Longtime college football analyst Paul Finebaum thinks one conference, in particular, is in danger: the ACC. Top ACC programs - like Clemson, Florida State and Miami - is well aware the ACC isn't as strong as the SEC or Big Ten. It's plausible all three are trying to find a way out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NoleGameday

BREAKING: Florida State loses commitment from 4-star quarterback

The tumultuous recruitment of Ravenwood, TN 4-star quarterback Chris Parson has come to an end as he announced Tuesday that he was decommitting from Florida State. The past two months have been a roller coaster for Florida State and quarterback commitment Chris Parson. Parson, who committed in July 2021, began to become weary of his commitment when the coaching staff started recruiting other quarterbacks in the 2023 class.
FLORIDA STATE
thecomeback.com

Massive 14-year-old football recuit reveals unbelievable daily workout

14-year-old Tyler Parker went viral last week after he posted a photo flexing in the mirror showing off a physique that looked more like a veteran NFL defensive tackle than a high school sophomore. When he took the photo at a YMCA after a workout, Parker knew he looked big,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

Condoleezza Rice’s ex not surprised by her new football role

The Denver Broncos announced Monday that former White House Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is now part-owner of the franchise. Rice has always been a football fan and was, at one point, part of the College Football Playoff committee. So no one was really surprised when she was named as part-owner, especially not her ex-boyfriend, Rick Upchurch, who use to play for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Barta
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Big Announcement

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson is starting a new mid-week dirt series alongside three-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet. The High Limit Sprint Car Series will feature a 12-week schedule in 2023. The "big-money" purses for each race are expected to bring in the world's top sprint car racers. "Excited...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: UCLA Responds To Question About Big Ten Travel Concerns

Just last month, the college sports world learned that USC and UCLA would be joining the Big Ten in 2024. The news came just months after Texas and Oklahoma announced their move to the SEC. Unlike Texas and Oklahoma, though, there are concerns about what the move looks like - logistically - with USC and UCLA so far from the rest of the Big Ten.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Has Revealed His Panthers' Jersey Number

Baker Mayfield may have a new team and coaching staff for the 2022 season, but he won't have to worry about wearing a new jersey number. On Tuesday, Mayfield was officially introduced as the newest member of the Carolina Panthers. While speaking to the media, he revealed that he'll wear No. 6 for this upcoming season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Cfb#Big 12#American Football#Usc#Notre Dame#Sec
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball staff recruiting son of five-time NBA champ

Duke basketball recruiting prospect Dylan Harper (Anne-Marie Caruso-USA TODAY Sports) In October, Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper mentioned to Pro Insight recruiting insider Andrew Slater that the Duke basketball program is one he'd like to hear from in the future. Some eight months later, it looks as...
DURHAM, NC
On3.com

What NFL coaches are saying about Deshaun Watson entering 2022

A lot of issues and concerns still surround Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. If you were able to place him in a vacuum, though, he remains one of the NFL’s best talents. That sentiment remains even with him missing the entire 2021 season and was proven in ESPN’s article ranking the NFL’s Top 10 2022 Quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Panthers Reveal If Baker Mayfield Is Team's Starting Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers made a lot of noise when the team traded for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last week. But is there any guarantee he'll be the starter?. On Tuesday, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was asked about Carolina's QB situation going into the year. To which he responded that it will be an "open competition" between Baker and draft classmate Sam Darnold.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield Already Has New Sponsorship Offer

As Baker Mayfield gets assimilated to his new team, the Carolina Panthers quarterback may have quickly earned an advertising deal with a local fixture. During Tuesday's introductory media session, via Panthers reporter Joe Person, Mayfield confessed that he's never eaten at Bojangles. "I haven't had that yet, but I'm told...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New list says Scott Frost on one of the hottest seats in football

Another day, another list putting Scott Frost on the hot seat, but just how hot is that seat compared to the other hot seat coaches in college football. CBS Sports has released its annual Hot Seat Rankings, and the numbers don’t lie. Released every year since 2016, the list has placed 35 different coaches on the hottest of seats, and of those 35 coaches, 23 have been fired. Coaching changes happen every year. In just the last three years, 67 schools have hired a new head football coach. That’s 51% of Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly knowns as Division I) teams that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
476
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy