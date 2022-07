Calhoun Journal

July 12, 2022

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – Join the City of Jacksonville for a free Friday night event on the square. There will be a classic car show, games, music, and giveaways. Friday, July 15th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Come out for some family friendly fun. Join them this Friday on the square!

