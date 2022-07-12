ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Funeral set for Highland Park mass shooting victim Irina McCarthy

By Marissa Parra
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XiZn0_0gcp3bNR00

Funeral services continue for Highland Park parade victims 02:00

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will take place Tuesday for a mother killed during the July 4th parade in Highland Park.

Irina McCarthy and her husband, Kevin, were shot and killed last Monday right in front of their 2-year-old son, Aiden, who was left an orphan.

Now a funeral is set for Irina on Tuesday. She will be laid to rest in a private service.

And as we mourn those who were lost, survivors from the Highland Park mass shooting are mourning both the victims and their sense of safety forever shattered.

Three recent Highland Park High School graduates who were there shared how anxiety follows them everywhere now

Lia Gardner showed us a text to her mom during the shooting, time stamped 10:21 a.m., less than 10 minutes after the shooting started, saying, "just incase want to let you know i love you."

"It sucks to have to send that text, and it sucks to be on the receiving end," Gardner said.

"Now, anytime I leave my house, I make sure to give them a big hug and like tell them I love them, because I'm like, that could have been me," added classmate Sage Marselle

Meantime, a Gofundme for Aiden has raised over $3.2 million in the last week, and a law firm says a trust has officially been created to make sure the funds go directly to the 2-year-old.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Victims, survivors of Henry Pratt mass shooting in Aurora awarded $60 million

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survivors and victims' families in a mass shooting in Aurora have been awarded $60 million.The judgments were entered against the estate of the shooter, Gary Martin, and were split among two of the survivors, the estates of the five victims killed, and two bystanders who saw part of the shooting spree.In 2019, Martin opened fire inside the Henry Pratt Company -- killing five of his coworkers, and injuring others, including five Aurora police officers, before he was shot and killed by police.Lawsuits against Illinois State Police can now move forward. State police are being sued for failures in the FOID card system that let Martin buy a gun.
AURORA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
WGN News

4 wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side

CHICAGO — Four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday on the West Side. At around 4 p.m., police responded to the 4400 block of West Maypole Street following the report of a shooting. Police said four people were wounded after a white-colored SUV drove by and a suspected fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Highland Park High School#Gofundme
fox32chicago.com

Scammers reportedly targeting survivors of Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Scammers are reportedly targeting survivors of the Highland Park parade shooting. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says his office has received several reports of anonymous callers offering to help victims with aid compensation applications. Family members and friends of victims say they became suspicious when the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
nypressnews.com

Two men killed in South Shore shooting

Two men were fatally shot Monday in South Shore on the South Side. About 1:40 p.m., David Clay, 25, and Charles Brown, 39, were in an alley in the 2200 block of East 70th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

CPD officer shot in Beverly surrounded by friends, family outside hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty officer shot in the back while trying to break up a fight outside a bar in Beverly Saturday morning is showing signs of encouragement. Chicago police officer Dan Golden is seen smiling with friends and family in pictures posted on Facebook. Officer Golden is paralyzed from the waist down. He remains hospitalized at Christ Advocate Medical Center in Oak Lawn.Three men involved in the fight are now charged and are being held without bond.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Gary mass shooting victim remembered at prayer vigil

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A prayer vigil at True Faith Church in Gary Wednesday memorialized Laurence Mangum, who was shot and killed in a mass shooting at a block party last week. "Tonight we grieve in Gary like in Highland Park," said Bishop Tavis Grant. Mangum was at a block...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Once a malnourished stray, therapy dog helps Highland Park heal

Highland Park, Illinois — Heartbreak hangs heavy in Highland Park, Illinois, for the lives lost and dozens wounded in the Fourth of July parade shooting. But with the wag of a tail, tears are turning to smiles. Doing that work is Vinny-Duke, a 3-year-old Walker hound therapy dog who joined the Highland Park Police Department in March. "He holds us together when, you know, in the times we need it," officer Michael Lodesky said. "Dogs can really absorb sadness and the awful situations that people are going through."The need has never been greater. Vinny-Duke, Lodesky and their partner, officer Darren Graff, were leading...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy