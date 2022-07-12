ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We tried Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skincare, and here’s our honest review

By Elana Fishman
It’s been a long road to the launch of Rhode, Hailey Bieber’s new skincare line.

The style star’s push into the cosmetics space began back in 2019, when she filed to trademark Bieber Beauty — only to have her application rejected because the mark was already owned by none other than her husband, Justin Bieber.

Undeterred, the model moved forward with her middle name, Rhode, instead. Over the few years that followed, Bieber fully immersed herself in the world of skincare, sharing glimpses of her routine on TikTok consulting with industry experts including dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali and cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson to perfect her brand’s formulas.

And as of June 15, Bieber’s products are finally available to shop. Rhode’s launch includes just three “curated skincare essentials,” all priced under $30: a Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29), Barrier Restore Cream ($29) and Peptide Lip Treatment ($16), the latter of which is available in unscented, watermelon and salted caramel varieties.

Hailey Bieber’s skincare line, Rhode, launched June 15.

But will they give you Bieber’s signature dewy “glazed donut” complexion? To find out, I put all three products to the test for a full week. Watch the latest episode of “Style Trial” above for the scoop on my experience, and read on to learn more about (and shop!) the Rhode range.

Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29)

Billed as Bieber’s “signature step to dewy, glazed skin,” this lightweight serum-gel — like all of Rhode’s products thus far — counts peptides as its star ingredient. These chains of amino acids can boost collagen and elastin production, reducing the look of fine lines and plumping the skin. The product also includes niacinamide (for brightening), hyaluronic acid (for hydration) and marula oil (to support the skin barrier).

Given Bieber’s love for looking like a gleaming pastry, the texture of the stuff surprised me; at first glance, it looks more like a light lotion than a serum, but it spreads nicely and takes on a more liquid-like consistency as it melts into the skin.

While the directions recommend applying one or two pumps to freshly cleansed skin, I found I needed closer to three or four to achieve a glazed glow like Bieber’s. The product layered well beneath my sunscreen and makeup, and while I didn’t see any major moisturizing benefits, I did notice that my skin (which leans dry and sensitive) looked dewier post-application.

Barrier Restore Cream ($29)

Made with moisture-boosting shea butter and squalane in addition to peptides and niacinamide, this “rich recovery layer” is a more hardcore hydrator than the Peptide Glazing Fluid, and can be layered on top of it or used solo.

I loved its buttery (but not greasy!) texture, and the fact that it kept my face dewy and moisturized all day and all night rather than fully absorbing in just a few hours’ time.

I don’t think this cream would be rich enough to get my parched complexion through freezing, dry New York winters, but I could definitely see it working for every other season. Those with oily skin might even prefer to save this one for nighttime application only, because it definitely packs a punch in the hydration department.

Peptide Lip Treatment ($16)

My favorite of Rhode’s launch products, this nourishing salve features a blend of shea butter and (of course) peptides in addition to moisturizing cupuaçu and babassu. It’s available in three versions, including an unscented option for those who prefer fragrance-free products.

If you collected Bonne Bell Lip Smackers years ago, you’ll flip for the watermelon and salted caramel varieties — especially because this stuff actually delivers on its promise to hydrate your lips, unlike the waxy twist-up balms of yore.

The product goes on super shiny without feeling sticky, and while I’m personally not a lip gloss fan (and wouldn’t recommend this for, say, moisturizing your mouth before applying a matte lipstick), I could easily look past the finish because of how well it healed my chronically parched pout. It worked beautifully as an overnight treatment; each morning, I woke up with smooth, pillowy-soft lips.

Should you try Rhode?

Overall, I really enjoyed testing these products — and unlike Bieber, I’m not a 25-year-old supermodel with perfect, poreless skin. Rhode’s first few offerings are simple and no-frills, and while I wouldn’t expect them to magically erase your wrinkles or clear your acne (although Bieber did help her husband heal his breakouts, so anything’s possible), they’re solid basics well suited to most skin types.

One week after starting my Rhode routine, my skin definitely felt dewier and more hydrated, if not quite like a glazed donut — but maybe that’s a good thing.

