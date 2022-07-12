ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best RPGs for Android in 2022

By Jon Gilbert
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Settling down with an RPG for Android is the perfect way to end a long day. Long gone are the days when the only place to get lost in an RPG was your desktop computer, now your Android phone is bursting with quality games. From original mobile titles like Battle Chasers...

Android Police

Stadia exclusive Outcasters brings its chaotic multiplayer mayhem to everyone for free

Outcasters is one of the few exclusives on Stadia, an online multiplayer top-down shooter that launched on the platform at the tail end of 2020 for $20, a title we reviewed and were impressed with, even though the price was a little high. Well, Google has just announced that the game is going free to play for all Stadia members, even if you're not subscribed to Pro. There's even a new free trial for the game where anyone can test Outcasters without a Stadia account.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

How to take a screenshot on any device

How to take a screenshot on your iPhone and iPad (iOS, iPadOS) How to take a screenshot on an Apple Watch (WatchOS) After you've taken a screencap on every device in your house... Taking a screenshot is a feature on nearly every device with a screen, but the method varies...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Google Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6a: Which one should you buy?

Following the Google Pixel 6 series launch in October 2021, the company announced its mid-range Pixel 6a at Google I/O 2022. Despite its lower price, the Pixel 6a packs many of the same features and specs as the Pixel 6. So, should you buy the Pixel 6a and save some money instead? Or is the bigger Pixel worth the additional $149? Here's how the two phones match up.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

3 reasons the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is my favorite media player Prime Day deal

I've been an Nvidia stan on Android since the very first Shield TV launched all the way back in 2015. As a matter of fact, I'm still running my 2015 Shield in my living room, and I have been since its release, and the damn thing is still supported somehow, seven years later. Nvidia's commitment to supporting Android is unparalleled, that much is clear. But I'm not here to talk about the OG Shield, nope. I'm here to direct your attention to the Amazon Prime Day sale for the latest model of the Shield TV Pro, a streaming box that I've been running in my bedroom since the Tegra X1+ device launched in 2019, and thanks to that exceptional chip; the Shield TV Pro can upscale content like no other box on the market, the very reason I volunteered to write this article, as the device is at an all-time low at $170, making Prime Day the perfect day to pick up one of my favorite Android devices.
TV SHOWS
Android Police

Android 13 Beta 4 is here to convince you it's ready to be your daily driver

Google is on a roll with its Android 13 beta program. On the heels of last month's Beta 3 launch — along with several mid-cycle patches to work out some surprise bugs — the company has returned with Beta 4. As the final release on Google's Android 13 timeline, this update is a release candidate version, representing the last round of testing before we get a stable launch later this summer.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The Galaxy S22+ is the Samsung sweet spot, and it's down to $700 for Prime Day

The Galaxy S22 series is among the best smartphones Samsung has ever made, covering all the basics from small and compact with the base model and large and powerful with the Ultra. The S22+ sits nicely between those two phones, gaining better battery life over its smaller sibling while remaining smaller and more manageable than the S22 Ultra. Amazon Prime Day is in full swing now, and one of its more tempting deals is taking $300 (30%) off the S22+.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Grab a $150 Galaxy S22 by clicking Samsung's dead live stream

There have been deals on Samsung phones just about everywhere these last two days, not just at Amazon, and as Amazon starts selling out of some sizes and colors, Samsung's own website seems to be picking up the slack — and for the next few hours, you can take an extra $100 off the Galaxy S22 series and current Z series simply by clicking on a live stream of nothing.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

SanDisk's high storage microSD cards are up to 50% off for Prime Day

There are two things we seem to always run short on with modern gadgets: battery life and storage. If you happen to need some extra juice to keep everything running longer, check out some of the other Prime Day deals for batteries. But if you’re always running out of space, maybe it’s time to pick up some memory cards for your camera, drone, or smartphone. SanDisk has some great deals on microSD memory cards for Prime Day with discounts up to 50% off.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Celebrity search results on Google may soon look very different

As ever, Google Search is experimenting with various changes, and one is a new series of rich cards that could appear at the top of your results when you search for a celebrity’s name. These rich cards would give you more key information around your search quicker than the current design sitting above the news box, further SERP results, and even before the About box that appears on the right-hand side to give you key information.
CELEBRITIES
Android Police

Run the biggest Plex server ever with these Synology NAS Prime Day deals

One perk of having your own ‘cloud’ storage is that you can host your entire movie collection and stream it on any device in your home using Plex. Pre-built network storage options from Synology make it easy for anyone without much technical know-how to set up their own Plex server that is capable of playing 4K videos. And the best part is that you don’t even need to spend a whole lot with Synology’s well-received DiskStation DS220+, which is currently discounted to only $246 for Prime Day—not too far from the lowest price we have seen for this product ever.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Download these super high-res Webb telescope images for an out-of-this-world wallpaper

All of space nerddom has been squealing with excitement at the James Webb Space Telescope's first images. What we've seen so far has been stunning, showing off a clarity of the universe we've never before experienced in such exquisite sharpness and detail. I haven't felt so much wonder since an eight-year-old Ryne snagged his first glossy-paged book on space from the library, staring slack-jawed at the Engraved Hourglass Nebula. If you can't get enough of Webb's first pictures either, I've got some great news. You can actually download them at absurdly high resolutions, perfect for setting as your phone's wallpaper.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Want a compact flagship Android phone? Asus shows off its next Zenfone on July 28

Asus's ROG Phone series might hog all the limelight with a focus on crazy specs and design, but its Zenfone lineup has also garnered quite the fan base with a tack toward more stylish selling points. At one point, the lineup was known for its unique camera module that could flip from back to front. Last year, though, the Taiwanese tech firm redoubled on the basics by launching the Zenfone 8, emphasizing high-class in a relatively small size. For 2022, there's plenty to look forward to in the Zenfone 9 — on which the company accidentally spilled the beans last week — and you won't have to wait too long from now to buy it.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Nothing Phone 1 hands-on: Attention to detail

After almost half a year of rumors, leaks, teasers, and pre-announcements, the Nothing Phone 1 is finally official. It was introduced during Nothing’s “Return to Instinct” event, involving the usual amount of pathos and claims of how much attention to detail went into the designing and production process. There is something to these claims, though — I can say as much after using the product for four and a half days. The Nothing Phone 1 may be a mid-range phone, but it looks and feels like it can match some of the best Android phones out there.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

YouTube starts testing enhanced playlist management options

YouTube Premium is great for watching your favorite creators for hours on end, giving you the convenience of ad-free binging for a small monthly fee. But that's not all you get for your money, and a Premium subscription is the only way you can access handy features like background and offline playback (especially now that YouTube Vanced isn’t in business). Those extras include the ability to help test new features, and now that latest test gives mobile users some new ways to interact with playlists.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Police

Samsung teases One UI 4.5 for Galaxy Watch4's new keyboard experience, watch face options, and more

In early June, Samsung launched the One UI Watch 4.5 beta program for the Galaxy Watch4 series. Based on Wear OS 3.5, the beta detailed several new features coming to Samsung's smartwatches, including new watch faces, a tweaked keyboard interface, and improved fitness tracking. Following a few beta releases and an exhaustive leak, the Korean giant has officially announced One UI Watch 4.5 and some of its new features.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

I love the hell out of my Galaxy Z Fold3, and Prime Day knocks $710 off its price

One of the best benefits of reviewing all the different smartphones is having the context to choose exactly what I want when I buy one for myself. Last year, my big purchase was the Galaxy Z Fold3, which marked a big change in attitude for a one-time folding phone critic. But after reviewing the Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Flip3, I knew I had to have one. Even at $1,800 for the base model, I don't regret my purchase one bit. But right now, you can get one for over $700 less as part of the Amazon Prime Day festivities. I know that's still a lot of money, and not everyone can afford it. But if you've been tempted by the idea, I urge you to consider it.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Xiaomi's latest smart speaker is the spiritual successor to Logitech Harmony Remotes

Xiaomi launched its first Mi Smart Speaker nearly two years ago. The Google Assistant-powered speaker was well received in the subcontinental region and rivaled the likes of products such as the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen series. This month is Xiaomi India's eighth anniversary, and timed perfectly with the occasion, a new smart speaker is launching in the region: the Xiaomi Smart Speaker IR Control. It's here to give some of the best speakers in the market some severe competition.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

My only Prime Day purchase is this cute Sony speaker — and it's about to sell out!

While many amazing Prime Day deals have crossed my desk the last two days, I have a frugal streak that keeps me from spending my own money on new "toys," especially when I already have an apartment overflowing with cases and Chromebooks. In fact, I think I have approximately ten Bluetooth speakers in my apartment already, and yet, I simply couldn't deny the practicality and precociousness of the Sony SRS-XB13 Extra BASS Compact Bluetooth Speaker.
ELECTRONICS
