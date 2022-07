The New York Knicks have stockpiled assets in search of a true superstar. Their nine first-round picks over the next five years have been collected with the intention of making a big move. The franchise may be in luck as Donovan Mitchell appears to be available as the Utah Jazz head into a full rebuild. Mitchell would be the best player to play for the Knicks in many years and would provide an immediate spark to the franchise.

