Buffalo Bill State Park is one of many Wyoming state parks joining in a citizen science effort to see and record all flora and fauna for scientific research. “From birds and bees to stamens and pistils, BioBlitz in the Park is for families and outdoor explorers to get up close and personal with Wyoming’s diverse biodiversity,” the Buffalo Bill State Park post reads. “Help us collect plant, fungi, and animal information during the weekend of July 15-17.”

PARK COUNTY, WY ・ 20 HOURS AGO