ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

UH receives 2022 American Hospital Association Quest for Quality Prize

By Julie Washington, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio — University Hospitals’ emphasis on quality and patient safety has made it the 2022 recipient of the American Hospital Association Quest for Quality Prize, the association announced Tuesday. The award recognizes leadership and innovation in improving quality and advancing health in communities. The Ochsner Medical...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Local health expert weighs in on BA.5 COVID variant cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new variant is fueling an increase in COVID cases across the US. According to the CDC, the BA.5 omicron subvariant is now the dominant strain, accounting for 60% of all new infections. Geoffrey Roche, a Population Health Team faculty member at Harrisburg University says the...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBBM News Radio

University of Chicago Medicine report reveals higher rates of cancer, heart disease for South Side and south suburban residents

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Research done by the University of Chicago Medicine found there’s much work to be done in addressing health disparities. The latest Community Health Needs Assessment, which is done every three years, focuses on about a million people in the service areas of the University of Chicago Medical Center, on the south side, and Ingalls Memorial Hospital, in the South suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
phl17.com

Pennsylvania law funds state elections, bans outside funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania election officials are applauding a new law that, for the first time, guarantees state money to counties for running elections. Senate Bill 982 amends the Pennsylvania Election Code to provide public funding for county boards of election. The state funds will be used to help counties register voters, prepare and administer elections, and audit the results.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Cleveland, OH
Health
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Chicago Defender

The Black Chicago Neighborhood Clean-Up

Taking pride in the spaces where you reside is something everyone should have. It is the job of community members to ensure their neighborhoods are clean, safe spaces to live, fellowship, and raise families. For many neighborhoods where minorities reside sidewalks and streets are riddled with trash of all kinds. It seems as though the members of the community don’t take pride in where they live, however, for one southside neighborhood this narrative is slowly changing. Willie Williams; a former Chicago Public Schools educator, author, entrepreneur, and avid community activist has taken up the reigns and decided to organize a community beautification event, The South Shore Community Clean-Up days. On Saturday, July 16th at 10 am beginning at the South Shore Cultural Center, Willie Williams and his team will bring together a group of volunteers to clean and improve the appearance of the South Shore neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Forever chemicals found in Illinois’ drinking water

Michael Hawthorne, Chicago Tribune’s environment and public health investigative reporter, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a recent report which found that 8 million people in the state get their drinking water from a utility where forever chemicals have been detected. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Pronovost
abc27.com

Berkshire Hathaway buys Hershey-based realtor

(WHTM) — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty is expanding its footprint in Central Pennsylvania. It is part of a merger between the real estate giant and Brownstone Real Estate, which is a Hershey-based company. It will be helping them consolidate their market share in Lebanon and Dauphin counties. About...
HERSHEY, PA
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Former St. Mary Parish pastor, Msgr. Sarauskas, dies at 77

Monsignor R. George Sarauskas, who served as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Riverside from 2004 to 2011, died at the age of 77 on June 25, 2022, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced last week. Born April 2, 1945 in Bavaria, Germany, during the final weeks of World War II...
RIVERSIDE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Health Equity#Health Disparities#University Hospitals#Wellspan Health#Food For Life Markets
FOX 43

The Sunset Fashion Show on George comes to York on July 15

YORK, Pa. — The Sunset Fashion Show on George is coming to York on July 15. The show is a collaborative event between m.elene and the Left Bank. Apparel from the new shops, the Boutique at m.elene, and Mason Lee will be featured in a runway fashion show down the 100 block of North George Street.
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WISN

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old Highland Park victim is now critical

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The Roberts family provided an update on Cooper’s condition, which is now critical. Doctors said that one of his lungs is partially collapsed and that the 8-year-old victim is now fighting against a new infection. Monday’s esophageal procedure revealed that the tear in Cooper’s...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
78K+
Followers
75K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy