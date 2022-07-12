ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Back To Black’: Sam Taylor-Johnson To Direct The Amy Winehouse Biopic

Rock biopics are a dime a dozen nowadays. Thanks to the nearly one-billion-dollar success of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” studios are clamoring for more and more excuses to tell a story featuring a well-known musician and plenty of sing-a-long songs. The latest example appears to be “Back to...

TVLine

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey to Play Matt Bomer's Lover in Showtime Limited Series Fellow Travelers

This should get the ton talking: Bridgerton breakout Jonathan Bailey will play Matt Bomer‘s secret lover in Showtime’s period-set limited series Fellow Travelers. Based on Thomas Mallon’s novel, the eight-episode drama is described as “an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington,” per Showtime.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Nicole Kidman lands next lead movie role in new thriller

Nicole Kidman is joining forces with Mimi Cave in a return to Amazon Studios for the thriller Holland, Michigan. The script by Andrew Sodroski, writer of Discovery's Manhunt, was number one on the infamous Black List in 2013. The project follows the secrets lurking beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitcockian twist (via Deadline).
MOVIES
thesource.com

Denzel Washington & Dakota Fanning Will Reunite In ‘Equalizer 3’

Announced the third installment in The Equalizer franchise, starring award-winning actor Denzel Washington, was in the works in January. Joining the trilogy is former Washington co-star and well-known actress Dakota Fanning, Deadline reports. Washington and Fanning will reunite after nearly 20 years of starring opposite each other in the 2004...
MOVIES
Vibe

Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, And Sheryl Lee Ralph Earn First Emmy Nominations

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and a handful of talented actors are up for their first trophy. Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among those nominated for the first time. Brunson has two individual nominations for Abbott Elementary, one for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and another for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The series itself is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, making Quinta Brunson the first Black woman to receive three Comedy Emmy nominations, according to Variety. More from VIBE.com'Young And The...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Emmys 2022 Snubs and Surprises: Selena Gomez, ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Yellowstone’

The television Academy giveth and the Television Academy taketh away. In a year where HBO and HBO Max combined for the most nods for a network or platform ever (140), it was clear that achievement came at the cost of a number of other streamers and networks. That was actually not a surprise. The surprise was just how much certain shows dominated some historically competitive categories. Voters did not spread the wealth. The Television Academy members clearly liked what they liked and this year that meant kicking some incredible programs and performances to the curb. Here are some major snubs and surprises for the 2022 Emmy class.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black’: Everything We Know

Back to Amy. After several attempts at an Amy Winehouse biopic fell through, a new film about the musician’s life — tilted Back to Black — is in the works. The movie, which was recently greenlit by the European company Studiocanal via Deadline, will follow the late U.K. native’s journey from her humble roots as a North London jazz singer to her chart-topping success as a Grammy-winning artist with hits like “Rehab.” The biopic’s title is a nod to the critically acclaimed album Back to Black.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘Purple Hearts’ Trailer: Sofia Carson Stars In Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum’s New Romantic Drama Coming To Netflix

Whether it’s romantically-tinged or comedically-flecked, the YA genre is alive and strong on Netflix. Next in line on the more romantic/dramatic end of things is “Purple Hearts” from director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, most prominently known for her work on television shows such as “Pretty Little Liars” (2019), and “Empire” (2018).
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Barbie’: Ryan Gosling Wants Greta Gerwig’s New Film To Bring The “Ken-ergy”

Believe it or not, it’s been four years since Ryan Gosling last graced the silver screen. His last movie, “First Man,” Damien Chazelle‘s Neil Armstrong biopic, hit theaters in late summer 2018, and since then, Gosling’s taken some time away from acting. But Gosling is back in a big way in 2022. He co-stars in The Russo Brothers’ actioner “The Gray Man” with Chris Evans, in theaters this weekend and on Netflix next Friday. It’s the most expensive movie the streamer has ever made, with a $200 million budget.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Summering’ Trailer: James Ponsoldt Recaptures The Magic Of Middle School Summer In New Coming-Of-Age Film

Coming-of-age features will always hold a notable grip within the cinematic landscape. We are all kids for a long stretch in our lives. Time keeps moving onward. The more things change about the act of growing up, the more they stay the same. As long as there are youths in this world, there will continue to be a drive to see the treacherous act of leaving your childhood behind portrayed on-screen. The first trailer for a new installment in this genre arrives with “Summering,” from “The Spectacular Now” and “The Circle” director James Ponsoldt. Based on our review of the film at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, viewers can expect a movie that is nice and sweet.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Keane’ Trailer: Damian Lewis Stars In Lodge Kerrigan’s Classic Thriller About A Man Haunted By His Abducted Daughter

When Steven Soderbergh takes a filmmaker under his wing and aegis and tries to give him a little lift, that’s bound to mean that the filmmaker is exciting and worth the watch. Before they broke out big, Soderbergh shouted out filmmakers like pre- “Moonlight” Barry Jenkins and Amy Seimetz. Another filmmaker Soderbergh was an early champion of was Lodge Kerrigan, the filmmaker behind the excellent debut “Clean, Shaven,” and more recently “The Girlfriend Experience” on Starz. Kerrigan’s gripping second film was “Keane,” which made its 2004 debut at the Telluride Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival, the New York Film Festival. The film was so talked about it played at the Cannes Film Festival in 2005 the next year—a very rare move for Cannes to make. In other words, the cineastes who program these world-renowned festivals were all deeply impressed by “Keane.”
MOVIES

