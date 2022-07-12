‘Back To Black’: Sam Taylor-Johnson To Direct The Amy Winehouse Biopic

When Steven Soderbergh takes a filmmaker under his wing and aegis and tries to give him a little lift, that’s bound to mean that the filmmaker is exciting and worth the watch. Before they broke out big, Soderbergh shouted out filmmakers like pre- “Moonlight” Barry Jenkins and Amy Seimetz. Another filmmaker Soderbergh was an early champion of was Lodge Kerrigan, the filmmaker behind the excellent debut “Clean, Shaven,” and more recently “The Girlfriend Experience” on Starz. Kerrigan’s gripping second film was “Keane,” which made its 2004 debut at the Telluride Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival, the New York Film Festival. The film was so talked about it played at the Cannes Film Festival in 2005 the next year—a very rare move for Cannes to make. In other words, the cineastes who program these world-renowned festivals were all deeply impressed by “Keane.”
