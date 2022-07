After one family couldn’t make it to this year’s Cache Valley Cruise-In, the Cache Valley Cruising Association decided to bring the car show to them. John Amundsen has long loved classic cars and attending shows in the valley. He has been fighting brain cancer for 11 years and was recently moved to hospice care. His son, Colby, who shares his deep love of cars, developed a blood disease as a toddler and is under 24-hour care.

