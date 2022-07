BUFFALO, N.Y. — The latest concept to reimagine the Scajaquada Expressway is set to be released by the end of summer, after almost two years of work and public input. Four options for the aging roadway were released back in May by the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council. The options or so-called scenarios developed in partnership with the engineering firm Stantec are intended to inform a final concept, which GBNRTC Executive Director Hal Morse says will likely include aspects of each.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO