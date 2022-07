HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the Hammond Police Department announced the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened three months ago. According to the police, 25-year-old Tysheen Kelly, 21-year-old Dejon Warner, and 21-year-old Jamichael Edwards are in custody and booked on charges related to the shooting that happened at the corner of West Church Street and Pecan Street on April 4.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO