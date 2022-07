Like many other bands, hard-rock outfit Halestorm is making up for lost touring time. In the spring, it headlined a lineup with Stone Temple Pilots, Mammoth WVH and Blackstone Cherry that saw Halestorm as the last band standing, as all the other acts were struck by COVID-19. (Lucky fans at the last show in Montana on May 30 witnessed a special three-hour set.) The quartet returned to the road on July 7 for another U.S. tour that will run until Oct. 8, on a rare outing where all the talent is either fronted by or consists of women: The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar are lending support on this go-around.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO