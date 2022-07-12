3 people, including child, injured in car crash, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people, including a child, went to the hospital after a car crash Monday night in Memphis.
The accident happened at Vollintine Avenue and Hollywood Street around 10:30 p.m., according to Memphis Police.
The crash involved two vehicles.
The child and an adult were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A second adult was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, police said.
One person was detained.
