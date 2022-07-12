ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 people, including child, injured in car crash, Memphis Police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ACCIDENT (WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people, including a child, went to the hospital after a car crash Monday night in Memphis.

The accident happened at Vollintine Avenue and Hollywood Street around 10:30 p.m., according to Memphis Police.

The crash involved two vehicles.

The child and an adult were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A second adult was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

One person was detained.

