Illinois State

Pleasant day ahead for Central Illinois before heat builds once again

WAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy a little break from the heat before it turns hot again. A cold front...

www.wandtv.com

WAND TV

Showers and storms in the weekend forecast for Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER) - Much-needed rain is on the way to Central Illinois this weekend. One round of shower and thunderstorm activity will move through the area this morning. It'll be very warm and humid with highs well into the 80s. A few more scattered showers and storms are possible tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
97ZOK

Two of Illinois’ Favorite Orchards Just Made The Best Announcements

There's no intention of rushing summer but it never hurts to get excited for what's to come. Summer, after all, is great. It may be hot and ridiculously humid at times but if you're in the water it's perfect. Winter sucks and spring is... meh, luckily we have another great season to look forward to here in the upper midwest. How can anyone argue against the fall season?
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Explore An Early 1900s Pitch Black 500 Foot Long Tunnel In Illinois

There's a unique hiking and biking trail in Illinois that has witnessed a lot of history. It dates back to 1829 and is a whopping 45 miles long. The beginning and end points are Harrisburg and Karnak, Illinois. Be advised that it's not a smooth, flat 45-mile pathway. There are inclines, and gravel paths; it's challenging, according to Enjoy Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois State
Q985

Did You Know This Is Illinois’ Most Popular Soft Drink?

The votes are in and you might be pretty surprised by what Illinois' most popular soft drink is. I know I took a step back and said, "Oh really?" Okay, we all know pop is not the best thing in the world for you to drink. I'm not going to sit here and say I don't chug a can of root beer in a matter of seconds occasionally... because I do. Sometimes water just doesn't satisfy your taste buds so we turn to pop most of the time, right?
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Explore A Village Dating Back To 1350 A.D. While Hiking In Illinois

Illinois is full of historical sites and landmarks dating back hundreds of years. Obviously, there is a lot of history in Chicago, there are the childhood homes of former United States presidents, and a lot of natural history as well. Did you know there are preserved villages dating back to the middle ages and even earlier in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Ameren Illinois offering free home energy assessment

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois wants to help their customers save energy and money. The utility provider is offering a free home energy assessment for qualified home owners. The energy assessment through the Home Efficiency Income Qualified Initiative (HEIQ) program will help find cost-effective upgrades and areas of the home...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Winning wineries announced in Illinois wine competition

(KFVS) - The results have been announced in the statewide wine competition from the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance. “Illinois wineries have made tremendous strides in the quality of the fruit that is grown and their winemaking processes,” said Lisa Ellis, director of the IGGVA. “In 2007, only 57% of wineries in our competition received a medal, meaning that 43% of the submitted wines had identifiable flaws. This year over 93% of submitted wines received a medal, showing great progress in 15 short years. If you haven’t sampled an Illinois wine in years – or ever – now is the time to take another look at this vibrant industry while supporting our local, agri-business operations and keeping hard-earned dollars here in Illinois. Cheers and congratulations to all of our wine growers and winemakers for excellent progress in just 15 years.”
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

988 Lifeline to launch Saturday in Illinois

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Saturday morning, a new mental health crisis lifeline is set to launch across the country. In Macon County, a local behavioral health clinic is preparing to field calls for help. 988 is being branded the "911 for mental health". "It was kind of a seamless transition...
MACON COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Public shares feedback on Illinois Route 9 projects at IDOT meeting

At an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) public information meeting Wednesday, members of the public expressed approval of pavement resurfacing along the Illinois Route 9 corridor and accommodations for pedestrians and cyclists, but were wary of how long the projects will take to complete. While large-scale projects like these naturally...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Illinois

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Chicago is the most supernatural city in Illinois. It clocked in at 495 total sightings,...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

One Of The Strangest Roadside Attractions Was Spotted In Illinois

If you love to travel, you've probably made a pitstop to some unusual roadside attractions because who knows how long it'll be until you return!. When I was younger, my parents always had us road trip to Florida for vacation. We always stopped at this one flea market along the way. Little did I know I'd stumble upon a new vendor, a man and his pet squirrel. It was actually kinda cute, but also the most unusual thing I've seen during a road trip.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Sweet and fruity–the most popular soda in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WCIA)–Whether you call it soda, pop, a soft drink—almost everyone has a go to soda. There is of course the debate between which is better–Coke or Pepsi, but neither win for the most popular soft drink in Illinois said Eat This Not That. In a world...
ILLINOIS STATE

