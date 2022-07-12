ELECTION PREVIEW: 39th Legislative District State House Pos. 1

Four candidates are running for the House seat currently held by Robert Sutherland, R-Granite Falls.

There are two Republicans and two Democrats in the race for the 39th Legislative District, but Washington law has them all compete at once, which means the top two vote-getters move forward — no matter their party.

Voters of the 39th District will decide in the Aug. 2 primary which two candidates compete in the November general election.

The 39th District covers eastern Skagit and Snohomish counties, including Sedro-Woolley.

Snohomish County council member Sam Low is the other Republican in the race.

With redistricting adjusting borders after the 2020 census, Low said he felt it was a good time to give voters new to the district another "effective, qualified choice" in this election.

He said constituents' property rights are under threat because of proposals to take farmland out of production for environmental protection, and if elected, he would fight to protect them.

“It's about balance," he said. "We all want to protect the salmon, but we want to protect our farms too."

Rising property values and taxes are making it tougher for retired homeowners on a fixed income to keep up, he said.

"Who I've really seen it hit hardest with is our seniors," he said. "I would like to see a better senior tax exemption.”

He also would like to see the expected budget surplus at year's end go toward some kind of tax relief.

Karl de Jong, a longtime Democrat and former Sedro-Woolley City Council member, said his devotion to service and community compelled him to run for state office. His community service includes work with the Helping Hands Solution Center food bank, Meals on Wheels and the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group.

"That's what you do for your community," he said.

While the 39th District is steadily red, he believes he can win over Republican voters by sticking to jobs, transportation and other issues everyone deals with daily.

“My understanding of the 39th, it's not defined by ideology or party," he said. "It's defined by neighbors and community.”

The existing delegation has failed to bring project and infrastructure improvement money back to the district, he said.

“We just haven't seen our hard-earned taxpayer dollars come back to the 39th,” de Jong said.

He also would focus on transportation investments, noting that residents complain constantly of traffic along Highways 2, 9 and 20.

Like Low, de Jong said tax relief should be a priority, especially for seniors.

Families are struggling amid the rising cost of gas and goods, and well-paying jobs are scarce. This is a common refrain he hears while doorbelling, he said.

“From what I’m hearing … it's economic security," he said. "Jobs, jobs, jobs.”

Claus Joens, the second Democrat in the race, said some of his priorities are more based in national issues.

From abortion rights to universal health care to some limited gun control measures, he believes the state Legislature can lead the rest of the nation and enshrine progressive values.

After the Supreme Court's recent ruling ending a constitutional right to abortion, "Pandora's box is opened and people are thinking now what other rights are we going to lose,” he said.

He would push for a constitutional amendment ensuring access to reproductive health care and for bills to make it harder for young people to buy assault rifles.

As for health care, he said the state Legislature should think boldly. Establishing a single-payer system would save money and cut out bureaucracy.

“It's one of the tough questions no one wants to talk about because there’s no easy answer,” he said.

Working in education, he said he knows this state doesn't properly fund schools, and it shows in student performance.

Just one more year of math in high school could make students more competitive in science, technology and engineering jobs.

“If we let these high-tech jobs drop because we can't do math, I don't see how that's going to benefit us,” he said.

Sutherland, the incumbent, is seeking a third term with a promise to prioritize public safety, tax relief and investment in transportation infrastructure.

He hopes to roll back "disastrous bills ... that tied law enforcement's hands" in an attempt to curb police brutality.

Sutherland said he's drafted legislation that would take half the state's anticipated surplus to reduce the property tax burden for the coming year and in future years if funding allows.

Sutherland faced a legislative reprimand in March after he refused to abide by COVID-19 testing rules and swore at the sergeant of arms when he was restricted from entering the Legislative Building.

According to a March 25 letter from the chief clerk of the House, Sutherland violated the legislative code of conduct, which requires treating "others with respect, dignity and civility."

He also made waves after it was revealed he used state money to attend a conference on election security hosted by Mike Lindell, a prominent spreader of conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election, according to reporting from The Seattle Times.

Sutherland said legislators are given a travel budget to attend conferences relevant to their duties. He believes learning about election security is a valid use of this budget. He also said he was not convinced that Joe Biden actually won the 2020 presidential election.