LA County Supervisors to Consider Proposal Enabling Removal of Sheriff

By City News Service
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, which has repeatedly clashed with Sheriff Alex Villanueva on a variety of topics, will consider a proposal Tuesday that would ask voters in November to give the panel power to remove an elected sheriff from office for cause.

The motion by Board Chair Holly Mitchell and Supervisor Hilda Solis would direct county attorneys to draft the required documents and ordinance to put before voters on Nov. 8 that would allow the board to remove an elected sheriff with a four-fifths vote.

Villanueva blasted the proposal as unconstitutional. He sent a letter to the board Monday saying the motion "would allow corrupt board members to intimidate sheriffs from carrying out their official duties to investigate crime."

"This motion is a recipe for public corruption, particularly when `cause' remains so broad and undefined," the sheriff wrote. "Allowing political appointees with an agenda to determine `cause' is fundamentally flawed.

"... It appears you are making yourselves the judge, jury and executioner for the office of the sheriff, nullifying the will of the voters. This illegal motion seeks to undermine the role of the sheriff and render the office subordinate to the Board of Supervisors. On its face, your proposed ordinance language is not a proper reading of the law and will be challenged on these multiple grounds."

Villanueva's re-election campaign issued a statement last week saying the supervisors have "no business" seeking such authority to remove a sheriff.

"The people of Los Angeles would be better served if the supervisors spent their time doing their jobs by reducing homelessness and improving healthcare, instead of trying to seize even more power," according to a statement from Villanueva's campaign.

"The sheriff is an elected position, just like the supervisors. Just as the sheriff has no business asking for power to fire the supervisors, the reverse is also true."

Villanueva's bid for a second term is headed for a November runoff against former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna. On Monday, Luna's campaign announced that all five members of the Board of Supervisors had endorsed him.

Under the motion being considered by the board Tuesday, county attorneys would be asked to draft a ballot measure that would give the panel power to remove a sheriff "for cause." Such cause is defined as "a violation of any law related to the performance of their duties as sheriff; flagrant or repeated neglect of duties; a misappropriation of public funds or property; willful falsification of a relevant official statement or document; or obstruction of any investigation into the conduct of the sheriff by the Inspector General, Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, or any government agency with jurisdiction to conduct such an investigation."

Supervisor Janice Hahn said she plans to support the motion -- giving it the three votes needed for approval on Tuesday. Supervisor Kathryn Barger told the Los Angeles Times she questioned the motivations of the proposal, asking why it only targets the sheriff and not other county leadership positions.

Villanueva has repeatedly clashed with the board, accusing members of defunding his agency at the expense of public safety, while also rebuffing subpoenas to appear before the county's Civilian Oversight Commission.

The motion does not mention Villanueva by name, but states, "The current sheriff has been openly hostile to oversight and transparency and has tested the functionality of existing oversight structures by consistently resisting and obstructing these systems of checks and balances."

The motion also refers to previous sheriffs Lee Baca, who was sent to federal prison on corruption charges, and Peter Pitchess, who "resisted any involvement in the first internal investigation of deputy gangs from outside the department."

According to the motion, despite efforts to provide oversight of the department, "the board has nevertheless been limited in its ability to serve as a sufficient check against the sheriff's flagrant disregard of lawful oversight and accountability."

The Republican National Committee issued a statement Friday blasting the proposal as "another prime example of how Democrats like to change the rules when they don't get their way."

"Not only is Sheriff Villanueva an elected official, he's one of the few who has been willing to stand up to the board for reducing law enforcement funding and effectively endangering the lives of Angelenos," according to the RNC. "... This decision from the L.A. County Board of Supervisors would attempt to bully the elected sheriff into doing what they want and would be yet another blow to a free and fair democracy, thanks to California Democrats."

Villanueva is a registered Democrat.

If the motion is approved, county attorneys would draft the necessary paperwork to put the issue on the November ballot, then return to the board for a July 26 vote on whether to move forward.

Comments / 6

Laker Lover ????
3d ago

The board of supervisors is trying to overturn something the people voted for. Control issues… those women on the board are out of control.

Reply
11
J More
3d ago

well -!- excuse me la county -!- who made you the lord and master -!- you guys do under stand we the citizens of la county are the only ones who can fire the duly elected officials-!- really takes some balls to steal the rights of the citizens-!- just REMEMBER when your up for reelection if you go through with this treasonous act-!- have a great day -!-

Reply
8
Diana M Ellis
3d ago

OVER STEPPING!!! The Board wants to single out the sheriff because he does his job and won't COWTOW to politicians.

Reply
7
IN THIS ARTICLE
