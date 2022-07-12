ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Car With Child in Back Seat

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZfw8_0gcoz3gS00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man was arrested in the Crenshaw district Monday evening after allegedly stealing a car with young boy in the back seat.

Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursing the man driving a white 2013 Dodge Dart just after 8:35 p.m. in the area of Figueroa and Ninth streets in downtown Los Angeles after receiving a report from the car's owner that the vehicle was stolen while their 2-year-old son was in the back seat, according to the department.

The man led authorities through the Leimert Park and Crenshaw areas, at one point driving over at least one spike strip and deflating all of the vehicle's tires.

The sedan came to a stop in the area of Santa Rosalia Drive and Angeles Vista Boulevard about 9:15 p.m., where the man exited the vehicle and laid in the street before crawling to the sidewalk. Police approached the vehicle and recovered the boy, who was strapped into a car seat in the rear of the sedan.

Police then approached the man and took him into custody just after 9:20 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Glendale police arrest 3 after finding weapons, ammo

Three men were arrested after officers discovered weapons and ammunition during a traffic stop in Glendale on Saturday. Just after midnight, officers stopped a car near Chevy Chase Drive and Colorado Street, where they discovered the driver, 19-year-old Alex Osegueda of Los Angeles, did not have a valid driver’s license, the Glendale Police Department said in a news release.
GLENDALE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested for alleged armed robbery of two street vendors

A 29-year-old man was arrested for the alleged armed robbery of two street vendors in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives identified Eugene Richard Ybarra as the suspect in the case, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Ybarra was also wanted for two additional unrelated outstanding warrants.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leimert Park, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Crenshaw, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Man Fatally Shot in Apparent Road Rage Incident

Green Meadows, Los Angeles, CA: A man in his 50’s was shot and killed after being followed off the 105 Freeway in an apparent road rage incident late Tuesday night. Los Angeles Police Department Homicide detectives confirmed Wednesday morning, July 13, that a man was shot after being followed off the 105 Freeway by an unknown suspect in a dark-colored sedan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Seat#Driving#Tires#The Boy
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman fatally shot in Pomona; Ex-Boyfriend sought in crime

POMONA – A woman was fatally shot in Pomona, and police Wednesday sought the public’s help to find her ex-boyfriend, who was named in a warrant as her alleged killer. The crime was reported about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of San Bernardino Avenue, said Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller.
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Man wanted for killing ex-girlfriend in Pomona found dead in vehicle

A man who was being sought in the killing of his ex-girlfriend in Pomona was later found dead in his vehicle, authorities said Wednesday. Darnel Dwight Haley, 62, of Montclair, was wanted in the fatal shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Pomona police responded to the 1800 block...
2urbangirls.com

Woman pleads not guilty to killing her three children

LOS ANGELES – A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murdering her three young children in East Los Angeles. Sandra Chico, now 29, was ordered to remain jailed in lieu of $6 million bail while awaiting a July 26 hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to require her to stand trial on three counts each of murder and assault on a child causing death.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Altercation in Lancaster leaves one man shot to death, another wounded

An altercation in Lancaster Tuesday left a 54-year-old man shot to death and a 76-year-old man with blunt force wounds to his body. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department units were called at about 12:20 P.M. to a residence in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 on reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound and found one man down with a gunshot to his torso and the other man wounded at the scene, according to the department’s Michael Chen.
LANCASTER, CA
crimevoice.com

Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for the fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a 56-year-old man from Highland. The suspect, Kyle Cornwell of Highland, was booked at the Central Detection Center for felony hit-and-run. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The fatal collision took place at about...
HIGHLAND, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy