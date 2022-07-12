ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, TN

MACA seeking area artists to paint Madisonville murals

By Shane Duncan Staff Writer
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 3 days ago

The Monroe Area Council for the Arts is looking for local artists to create historical murals in two locations in Madisonville.

Currently, MACA is looking for artists to create historical murals at 205B Tellico Street in Madisonville (side wall facing Main Street) and at 228 Warren Street in Madisonville (side wall facing Main Street).

Artists must currently reside in one of the following counties: Monroe, Loudon or McMinn.

The criteria for the mural is relevance of the art piece to the building or city, its value, culture and people with the themes being natural beauty of the area and Monroe County history.

MACA will use Tennessee Arts Commission grant funds to to design and paint the murals. The wall to be painted on Tellico Street is 50 feet long by 19 feet high and the one on Warren Street is 52 feet long by 12 feet high. Artists will be asked to include MACA logo and TN Arts Commission logo within each mural. TN Arts Commission has awarded MACA funding to pay a local artist $3,000 per mural.

Artists wishing to submit a sketch/rendering for each location will complete a separate application for each mural. Artists wishing to work together on a mural will submit a joint application.

If multiple artists collaborate on one mural, the $3,000 will be divided equally among the artists.

MACA will receive artist applications until Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

A panel of community stakeholders will review each complete application and the panel will submit their top three applicants, per mural location, to the MACA Board of Directors.

More from this section

The MACA Board of Directors will review the panel recommendations and announce the winning artist, per mural location, by Oct. 15.

Artists will be asked to submit an estimate of supplies and paints needed to complete each mural along with their application.

According to MACA Board of Directors President Laura Mason, the project has already started to garner interest from local artists.

“I have received three e-mails and one phone call so far and that is a fairly normal response when you first put this kind of information out,” Mason said. “We are very excited. When we saw the first mural go up in Sweetwater we couldn’t believe the frenzy of everyone going down, taking selfies and we were really excited to see that reaction to art in public places so we are hoping to not only give the local artists a chance to showcase their talent but also to help drive everyone downtown.”

Mason hopes this project will capture history in a way that “transcends” generations.

“This is also a way to help beautify downtown,” Mason said. “A lot of the buildings downtown are older but this would bring new life to them. We also want to remember the history.”

MACA brought in Jo Stakely, Monore County archivist, to help provide information to artists for the mural.

“If anyone has questions please reach out,” Mason said. “They can email us from our website or they can call the MACA number at 423-442-3210. I really encourage all artists to submit their ideas. We have a committee panel who will review those and I would like to see a variety of artist and I encourage all artists to consider.”

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

Madisonville receives 'Tennessee Main Street' accreditation from state for downtown development and historic preservation

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Madisonville became the 43rd community to get a Tennessee Main Street accreditation on Wednesday, joining 42 other communities receiving training and support to revitalize their downtown areas. The program focuses on sustainably reusing historic commercial buildings for community events and developing the community's economy. Madisonville recently...
MADISONVILLE, TN
WATE

Find treasures at Loco Monday Market in Loudon

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – Mondays just got a little more exciting in Loudon County. Every Monday from now until early January, you can head over to the Loco Drive-In Movie Theater for the Monday Market. Vendors at the new flea market sell food, arts and craft, household items, jewelry, collectibles, and much more. If you are looking to become a vendor at the Monday Market, it only costs 10 dollars for a 10×10 space.
LOUDON, TN
WBIR

'Roll that beautiful bean footage' | Bush Beans reopens museum, focusing on history of homegrown business

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Bush Beans in Jefferson County just opened its revamped museum and visitor center after being closed for about six months. Now, people of all ages can step inside and learn about the company's history in an interactive way, and it's all for free. The homegrown business is bringing in families from across the globe, while also boosting the local economy.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Westside Neighborhood to be Redeveloped

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — A major redevelopment of Chattanooga’s Westside Neighborhood is being planned by the Chattanooga Housing Authority. Hamilton County is poised to approve a two million dollar contribution to the project, whose investments may total nearly a billion dollars. “It’s basically an eight to ten year plan...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madisonville, TN
Madisonville, TN
Government
City
Loudon, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Monroe County, TN
Government
County
Monroe County, TN
City
Sweetwater, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
WATE

Sevierville restaurants struggle under boil water notice

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A water boil notice is affecting homeowners and businesses in Sevierville.  One business owner says it’s affecting their bottom line, but they say they’re doing everything to keep their doors open. Liz Beth’s family owns several restaurants in Sevierville and Sevier County.  “We are a family that owns Pollo Loco, El Machete […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

Developer purchases entire block of Cumberland Avenue businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Nick McBride, the Knox County register of deeds, said he wouldn't be surprised if a new development springs up between 19th and 20th Street on Cumberland Avenue soon. "Cumberland Avenue seems to be making a transformation," McBride said. "We've seen lots of developments where developers and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland Council hears comments on package liquor sales

CLEVELAND – Both sides of the issue stated their case during a public hearing by the Cleveland City Council regarding the possible package sales of distilled spirits in the city. Three people addressed the council during the time allotted, two of those, Charlie Pope, a Cleveland resident, and Ed...
CLEVELAND, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Murals#Paints#The Monroe Area Council#Tennessee Arts Commission#Tn Arts Commission
WBIR

Fire from the Norris Lake campground site destroys two campers

NORRIS, Tenn. — Two campers were destroyed and one damaged in a fire at the Lakeview Marina campground around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Sharps Chapel Volunteer Fire Department. Sharps Chapel VFD Chief Chris Upton said the person in one of the campers woke up to a...
NORRIS, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Best Hospital In Tennessee

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Cherokee National Forest announces pause on ginseng permits

CLEVELAND, Tenn — Due to concern for overall ginseng reductions, U.S. Forest Service officials announced they will not be issuing ginseng permits for the Cherokee National Forest until further notice. Forests have been restricting or eliminating permits for collecting medicinal herbs over the last 10 years in response to...
CLEVELAND, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
WATE

Fire at mobile home in Halls extinguished early Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire – Knox County extinguished a fire in Halls early Thursday morning after Knox County Sheriff’s deputies smelled smoke while responding to a domestic incident. Firefighters responded to a mobile on Crippen Road near Ivy Stone way around 3:30 a.m. Thursday...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

New Orthopaedic Institute opens in Knoxville

The University of Tennessee Medical Center's new Orthopaedic Institute is a one-stop shop for all things orthopedic. It features patient exam rooms, on-site imaging diagnostics, physical therapy and rehabilitative care, an outpatient orthopaedic ambulatory surgery center, and a research center.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wbrc.com

14 people rescued from Gatlinburg, Tenn., campground after flooding, 400 evacuated, officials say

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Over a dozen people were rescued Tuesday night after flash flooding at Greenbrier Campground in Gatlinburg, according to officials. Additionally, Sevier County representative Perrin Anderson confirmed that more than 400 people were evacuated from the campground. Just before 11 p.m., Gatlinburg Fire Department crews initially...
GATLINBURG, TN
The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat

Sweetwater, TN
222
Followers
368
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy