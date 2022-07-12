MACA seeking area artists to paint Madisonville murals

The Monroe Area Council for the Arts is looking for local artists to create historical murals in two locations in Madisonville.

Currently, MACA is looking for artists to create historical murals at 205B Tellico Street in Madisonville (side wall facing Main Street) and at 228 Warren Street in Madisonville (side wall facing Main Street).

Artists must currently reside in one of the following counties: Monroe, Loudon or McMinn.

The criteria for the mural is relevance of the art piece to the building or city, its value, culture and people with the themes being natural beauty of the area and Monroe County history.

MACA will use Tennessee Arts Commission grant funds to to design and paint the murals. The wall to be painted on Tellico Street is 50 feet long by 19 feet high and the one on Warren Street is 52 feet long by 12 feet high. Artists will be asked to include MACA logo and TN Arts Commission logo within each mural. TN Arts Commission has awarded MACA funding to pay a local artist $3,000 per mural.

Artists wishing to submit a sketch/rendering for each location will complete a separate application for each mural. Artists wishing to work together on a mural will submit a joint application.

If multiple artists collaborate on one mural, the $3,000 will be divided equally among the artists.

MACA will receive artist applications until Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

A panel of community stakeholders will review each complete application and the panel will submit their top three applicants, per mural location, to the MACA Board of Directors.

The MACA Board of Directors will review the panel recommendations and announce the winning artist, per mural location, by Oct. 15.

Artists will be asked to submit an estimate of supplies and paints needed to complete each mural along with their application.

According to MACA Board of Directors President Laura Mason, the project has already started to garner interest from local artists.

“I have received three e-mails and one phone call so far and that is a fairly normal response when you first put this kind of information out,” Mason said. “We are very excited. When we saw the first mural go up in Sweetwater we couldn’t believe the frenzy of everyone going down, taking selfies and we were really excited to see that reaction to art in public places so we are hoping to not only give the local artists a chance to showcase their talent but also to help drive everyone downtown.”

Mason hopes this project will capture history in a way that “transcends” generations.

“This is also a way to help beautify downtown,” Mason said. “A lot of the buildings downtown are older but this would bring new life to them. We also want to remember the history.”

MACA brought in Jo Stakely, Monore County archivist, to help provide information to artists for the mural.

“If anyone has questions please reach out,” Mason said. “They can email us from our website or they can call the MACA number at 423-442-3210. I really encourage all artists to submit their ideas. We have a committee panel who will review those and I would like to see a variety of artist and I encourage all artists to consider.”