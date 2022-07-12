¿Qiensave? Plays Mission College July 13

READY, AIM, FIRE: Back when I still lived in Wisconsin, I did some reporting on the Posse Comitatus, a right-wing, paramilitary group of White supremacists, survivalists, religious fanatics, and gun-toting anti-Semites. I stumbled onto this having been inadvertently invited to a Posse wedding by a friend and co-worker — in this case the bride — who would discover only later that she’d married into a group of well-armed extremists. In the moment, I was blissfully clueless. It was a barroom wedding in the middle of nowhere on a moonlit snowy night; all I remember is drinking too much and trying to dance the polka. I did much better at the former. Only later would I discover I’d driven home with a stolen Christmas tree affixed to the roof of my car.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO