Santa Clara, CA

¿Qiensave? Plays Mission College July 13

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMission College’s next free outdoor concert will feature Salinas-based ¿Qiensave? who play Latin dance music with roots stretching back to Michoacan, Mexico. The concert on the plaza will take place on Wednesday, July 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to bring a chair and/or blanket. Mission College’s...

benitolink.com

Paine’s Restaurant & Bar changing hands

Gustavo Gonzalez and Gustavo Gonzalez, Jr. will co-manage Paine's Restaurant & Bar. Photo by John Chadwell. In May 2020, John Kouretas, 63, owner of Paine’s Restaurant and Bar in Hollister for 42 years, was wondering if he could continue to stay open amid the COVID shelter-in-place order. Over two years later, the restaurant has survived, but Kouretas has had enough. He’s calling it quits.
HOLLISTER, CA
svvoice.com

Wes Mukoyama: A Born Fighter Against Injustice

If you could only use a few words to describe Wes Mukoyama, the man behind the 2018 voting rights lawsuit that overturned Santa Clara’s discriminatory at-large, by-seat council election system, you might use Teddy Roosevelt’s “Speak softly and carry a big stick.”. But the soft-spoken Mukoyama’s ‘stick’...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Bold Italic

The Bay Area Exodus Is Still Going Strong in 2022

Talk to any Bay Area resident for more than seven minutes in 2022, and two points of conversation will inevitably come up: The state of local politics and any number of sugar-coated stories from people fleeing the region for a better, more financially sustainable life elsewhere… nevermind that this has been a regrettable decision for many. (Oh, and of course, woes waxed about SF’s housing crisis will enter into the discourse, as well.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles part of California, geologists say

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake rattled part of California on Wednesday, July 13, geologists said. The earthquake shook Gilroy, about 30 miles southeast of San Jose, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Shaking started shortly after 9 a.m. Weak shaking from the earthquake could be felt in Morgan Hill, Watsonville, Berkeley and near...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Entertainment
San José Spotlight

From violence to homelessness: Colombian migrants’ journey to Silicon Valley

When Elbert Arias and Keila Castillo married in 2014, they envisioned raising a family in their coastal hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia. Castillo would care for the children while Arias worked. Arias, with a degree in nutritional science, had a job in the meat industry, and life was good—until the cartels came to town. Violence took... The post From violence to homelessness: Colombian migrants’ journey to Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
48hills.org

7 hot scoops for National Ice Cream Day

Certification and transparency matter in this era of fake-this, false-that, and oversold, fiercely biased and highly preferential information sharing. I’m going for full disclosure about my credentials for composing and writing this article about National Ice Cream Day (Sun/17) and the supreme ice cream possibilities found in the Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Is the Bay Area really getting a beer-themed amusement park?

NAPA (KRON) – The New Belgium Brewing Company is promising on its website a beer-themed amusement park – complete with illustrated concept designs – is supposedly “coming soon to Napa.”. The Voodoo Ranger IPA Action Park’s webpage heralds the imminent coming of “136 acres of beer-powered...
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

Five cuisines you haven’t tried in the Bay Area

(KRON) – The Bay Area offers some of the most diverse food options of anywhere in the world. Everyone knows about its Chinese, Mexican and Japanese food, but the area offers much more. Have you ever tried Liberian food? What about Ukrainian? Here are five cuisines that you might...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Poodle | California Gun Insurance Requirements Gathering Steam

READY, AIM, FIRE: Back when I still lived in Wisconsin, I did some reporting on the Posse Comitatus, a right-wing, paramilitary group of White supremacists, survivalists, religious fanatics, and gun-toting anti-Semites. I stumbled onto this having been inadvertently invited to a Posse wedding by a friend and co-worker — in this case the bride — who would discover only later that she’d married into a group of well-armed extremists. In the moment, I was blissfully clueless. It was a barroom wedding in the middle of nowhere on a moonlit snowy night; all I remember is drinking too much and trying to dance the polka. I did much better at the former. Only later would I discover I’d driven home with a stolen Christmas tree affixed to the roof of my car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

San Jose State track proposed for fairgrounds

A proposed track and field at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds may return a university to former glory. Assemblymember Ash Kalra requested $25 million from the state Legislature for a San Jose State University Speed City Legacy Center and Track and Field Training Facility. The Legislature approved $4 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget. The 9-acre project will be a partnership with Santa Clara County and San Jose State University at the fairgrounds.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

