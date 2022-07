Effective: 2022-07-15 07:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-15 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Union PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT PIEDMONT LOCATIONS THROUGH 9 AM EDT Patchy dense fog will lower visibility to one-quarter mile or less in some locations through 9 am this morning. Use caution if driving. Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility and allow extra stopping distance. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter dense fog.

UNION COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO