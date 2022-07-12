State budget grants $10M in funding for Holmes

Eleven days after missing an interest rate deadline for the John A. Holmes construction project, Chowan County received an additional $10 million in state grant funding — prompting officials to request a decrease of their original USDA loan total.

The new funding — supplied entirely via N.C. Education Lottery — was announced Monday afternoon after N.C. Governor Roy Cooper signed the state budget into law.

Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer confirmed that he was waiting to see if Gov. Cooper would sign the budget, which would help “cushion the blow” of any missed deadlines in Chowan.

At the Chowan County Board of Commissioners meeting later on Monday, County Manager Kevin Howard told the board that the funding had been received. Howard then encouraged the board to drop the requested USDA loan amount from $35 million to $24,999,999.99.

This decrease, Howard explained, would allow an expedited loan process, given that any loan amount at $25 million or greater would require committee approval at the federal level. Anything below $25 million and the loan only has to pass through one individual.

Howard also said that the county is now fighting to stay within the deadline of the federal government’s budget in October, which could include another interest rate increase.

“I think we are in position to get everything done in time,” Howard told the board.

The construction project, which has faced numerous hurdles on its decade-long odyssey to erect a new and improved John A. Holmes is now receiving $50 million in grant funding, an unprecedented amount of money for a local school project.

One of the primary holdups, however, was at the environmental review level. The county office submitted the environmental review to the state office on May 23, since then, it has been in processing limbo.

County Commission Chair Bob Kirby expressed his frustration during the meeting, but also thanked those involved for working tirelessly to see the project to fruition.

“The board originally approved the USDA application in June 2021. This process is outside of what Cathy Smith or Kevin Howard or the school board can do,” Kirby said. “Every time something happens, we have more to do. Our grant money ballooned from $15 million to $50 million and every time that occurs, the USDA resets everything. I’m very frustrated, this is the epitome of what is wrong with our federal government right now. They have put us in a hamstrung position.”

Kirby explained that Chowan is a small county looking for big support from the USDA and said he understands that federal officials are working with county officials, however, the county is getting “hobbled by the federal bureaucracy.”

“Even though we dotted our i’s and crossed our t’s, there is a public perception that this [Board of Commissioners] group doesn’t know what the hell we are doing,” Kirby said. “We have been working on this for 10 years and are still working very much to move things forward. I applaud our county manager, our superintendent and our commissioners and I am still reasonably confident something will happen at this point.”

Kirby said that he still stands by his decision to go with the USDA loan, despite the setbacks it has caused.

“I believe it will be in the best interest of the citizens of this county in the long run,” Kirby said.

Commissioner Ron Cummings made a motion to lower the requested loan amount to $24,999,999.99 and the motion passed unanimously shortly thereafter.

