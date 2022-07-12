ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Yosemite sites most threatened by the Washburn Fire

By Dom McAndrew, Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wuUlR_0gcoxkQk00

YOSEMITE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Washburn Fire burning inside Yosemite National Park has already consumed over 2,000 acres and crews trying to control the flames are working to keep the flames away from some of the area’s most well-known landmarks.

The Washburn Fire is burning on the south side of Yosemite National Park, near the Highway 41 entrance. That is very close to the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias and one of the immediate concerns for crews was to ensure that the ancient trees did not catch fire. The grove is one of the most-visited spots in Yosemite, with 500 Giant Sequoias standing tall. Some of the trees there are 2,000 years old.

Crews on the ground Monday morning said they were trying to limit the fire’s spread in Mariposa Grove. According to an update posted by Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management, they weren’t wrapping the trees to protect them from flames, but they were using a ground-based sprinkler system to increase the humidity and ultimately decrease the risk of ground fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MdTQr_0gcoxkQk00
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Work continues to ensure that the Washburn Fire does not eat into nearby vegetation. Mariposa Grove is considered the “heel” of the fire and that is described as holding well.

In an update posted Monday , Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management said crews continued to build fire lines to attempt to control the fire and stop it from spreading.

Washburn Fire increases to 2,340 acres, 25% contained

The objective is to stop the Washburn Fire from spreading to Wawona. While the area is best known for the Wawona Hotel, there are also communities and residences in the area, including a general store, a history center and the Pioneer Yosemite Campground Reservation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBQNW_0gcoxkQk00
(Photo: Yosemite Fire and Aviation)

According to Operations Section Chief Matt Ahearn, crews are also considering the potential impact to the cabins there, which date back to the early 1900s (their approximate location is pointed out in the image above).

“We established a contingency group [Monday],” said Ahearn. “They’re going to start assessing road systems south of the park boundary and they’re getting intel and they’re going to start looking at the Biledo Cabin and preparing that structure if anything advances over the ridge system.”

The smoke created by the Washburn Fire is also being blown north towards Monterey, San Jose and San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

JACKSON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that's a top tourism destination. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wawona, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Yosemite National Park, CA
Government
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
SFGate

This is the biggest wildfire in California right now

The Rices Fire exploded in Nevada County, 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, on Tuesday afternoon, and quickly became the largest California wildfire currently burning. There are nearly 700 personnel, 80 fire engines and 11 dozers assigned to the blaze, Cal Fire said in its Wednesday incident report. Numerous aircraft are putting out flames when weather conditions allow. The Rices Fire has burned more than 900 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Update: Dozens sheltering inside PG&E powerhouse safely evacuated; Electra Fire over 3,000 acres

JACKSON (CBS13) — After being stranded in a PG&E powerplant for hours, roughly 100 people were evacuated to safety from the Electra Fire late Monday. authorities confirmed. Sacramento affiliate CBS 13 reported the last group was able to leave the powerhouse by around 10:45 p.m. They were stranded there as the fast-moving wildfire burned in the Sierra foothills along the Amador and Calaveras county line southeast of Jackson.
SACRAMENTO, CA
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#The Washburn Fire#Giant Sequoias#Yosemite Fire#Aviation Management#Bui
Fox News

California man found dead in Death Valley after car ran out of gas, officials say

A 67-year-old California man was found dead in Death Valley National Park after his vehicle apparently ran out of gas during a period of record-breaking heat, officials say. The body of David Kelleher of Huntington Beach was found by tourists Tuesday afternoon "about 30 feet from California Highway 190, obscured by terrain and a mesquite tree," the National Park Service said in a statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire updating its fire hazard severity zones map

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS - Cal Fire is busy identifying the areas statewide that are most vulnerable to severe wildfires, updating the agency's fire hazard severity zones map for the first time since 2007. "All of the fire history that we've been able to collect over the last five years will be plugged into our 100 years of fire data to help us better and more accurately depict an area's hazard," says Cal Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Berlant. The new map, likely to be released in the Fall, will be a road map of risk, plotting the areas where the threat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Beast

Bodies of Three Men Who Died Saving Boy in California Delta Finally Turn Up

California authorities have located the bodies of three men who dove into the Sacramento Delta on Sunday to rescue a struggling 8-year-old child, fire officials announced on Wednesday. While the child made it safely to shore, the three adults remained missing. The fire department said that, after searching for the men for three days, authorities recovered their bodies on Tuesday evening, as was reported by NBC Bay Area. Family members identified the men as Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez, and Danilo Solorzano. Officials believe that the men drowned. In a Facebook post, the fire department urged water safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Unusual cloud formations observed on California coast

Clouds resembling breaking waves in the ocean are unusual and beautiful, and they've occurred on at least two occasions in recent months in Pacifica, less than 10 miles south of San Francisco, catching the eyes of hobbyist photographers. SF resident Tara Cronin captured an image of a cresting wave cloud...
ASTRONOMY
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Yosemite Wildfire Likely Caused By Humans, Authorities Say

A fire that has been burning in Yosemite National Park since July 7 was caused by human influence, according to the Yosemite superintendent. Also called the Washburne fire, the blaze now covers an area of over 3,500 acres, and, as of July 12, is 22 percent contained by firefighters. There has been a mandatory evacuation of the Wawona area, with Highway 41 being closed.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
102.5 The Bone

7-year-old girl falls out of moving SUV, fatally struck on California freeway

NEWHALL, Calif. — A 7-year-old girl died Saturday after falling from a moving SUV onto a Southern California freeway, the California Highway Patrol confirmed. According to the incident report, a 911 call was placed at around 3:30 a.m. local time about an “unknown object being struck,” blocking northbound traffic on Interstate 5, NBC News reported.
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy