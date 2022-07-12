ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

North Riverdale: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 6327 Broadway

By SÍLE MOLONEY
norwoodnews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 6327 Broadway, a seven-story residential building in the North Riverdale section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects, and developed by the Stagg Group, the structure yields 90 residential units and 79 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC...

www.norwoodnews.org

