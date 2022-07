TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 60-year-old man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday night on N. Kansas Avenue and US 24. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted a Ford Thunderbird without headlights near N. Kansas Ave., and NE Burgess Street. The deputy caught up to the vehicle and as the man turned east on Highway 24, a passenger tried to exit the car. The passenger was caught in the seatbelt and dragged as the car continued to move, according to the release.

