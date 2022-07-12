ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Child advocate warns of virtual reality gaming as a gateway to exploitation

By Ashley Glass
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Z9Yd_0gcov1UU00

Gavin McSweeney, 15, has been gaming for four years.

"I think it's fun to play with your friends and stuff," McSweeney said.

McSweeney's mother, Julie Shapiro, used to ask that her son play games online in her presence, but as he's gotten older, Shapiro allows her son to play in his bedroom.

"As a parent, you're worried about what's on the other side," Shapiro said. "I have trust in him."

One of McSweeney's favorite games of late is a boxing game on his virtual reality headset, which is a gaming device geared towards people 13 and older.

McSweeney said he's had several scary encounters in chatrooms while using the headset.

"Some guy told me he had my home address and everything, and I was like, 'No.' Shut the game off. I didn't play for like two months probably because I was just freaking out about it," he said.

Callahan Walsh, who is the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, said parents need to be aware that trendy technology, like virtual reality headsets, can be a gateway to dangerous situations.

"A lot of exploitation does not happen in the game itself, but that's the first point of communication," Walsh said.

In March of 2022, the FBI issued a warning about sextortion schemes targeting young boys, where an exploiter lures a child into sending an explicit image and then blackmails the child for more illegal content.

"Children are often reluctant to come forward because of the shame that's associated with that, especially teen boys, and that's why we're seeing suicide rates increase among boys and children who've been exploited online," Walsh said.

Walsh, a gamer and parent, offers the following advice for families:

  • Understand the technology: Parents should use the technology and pay special attention to chat features and how they work.
  • Set ground rules and stick to them: Walsh said this is especially important if there has been bad behavior in the past.
  • Keep up the conversation: Normalize conversations in your home about what's happening with your children in the digital space.

"Almost always, a parent doesn't find out about it until it's too late, until a child has already sent that sexually explicit image," Walsh said.

Shapiro found it helpful and interesting to cast her son's boxing game from his virtual reality headset to her cell phone, where the game is displayed on both simultaneously. Parents can also mirror the game to a television and periodically check on their child's gaming.

Click here for more online safety tips and resources through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's NetSmartz program.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Games Online#Virtual Reality Headsets#Boxing#Video Game#Fbi
NME

An “intense action horror” ‘Aliens’ game is in the works

Developer Survios is working on a new Aliens game in partnership with 20th Century Games. The new game will be a single player action-horror game taking place between the events of the original Alien and its sequel Aliens. According to the game’s official website, the premise will follow “a battle hardened veteran” with “a vendetta against the Xenomorphs.”
VIDEO GAMES
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy