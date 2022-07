The Colorado Department of Agriculture reported that a horse in residing in Weld County began displaying signs of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM, the neurologic form of EHV-1) after attending an event at the Colorado Horse Park from June 22-25. The horse is currently hospitalized at the CSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital with signs clinically compatible with EHM. However, testing has not yet confirmed this diagnosis.

