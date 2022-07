Haxtun Health is helping students and teachers gear up for the start of school with the inaugural “Healthy Student, Happy Teacher” campaign. For the months of July and August, for every student who completes a well child check or annual wellness exam, Haxtun Health will donate $10 to that student’s classroom teacher to help offset classroom preparation expenses. Well child checks and annual wellness exams are typically covered by insurance. These appointments also meet the requirements of a sports physical. Appointments can be made in either the Haxtun or Fleming Clinic locations by calling970-774-6187.

