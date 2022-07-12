ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

KnowTechie’s best Amazon Prime Day deals 2022

By KnowTechie Staff
knowtechie.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking for the best Amazon Prime Day deals? Of course you are – you wouldn’t be here if you weren’t. But, lucky for you, we’ve been busy scouring Amazon’s storefront for all of the best deals Prime Day has to offer. If...

knowtechie.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best things Reviewed staff are buying on Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Tomorrow, July 12, marks the first day of the 48-hour shopping event you (and we all) have been restlessly waiting for: Amazon Prime Day 2022. It's a prime time to snag your favorites at amazing discounts. If you've been bookmarking the deals you're itching to shop, you’re not the only ones: Our editors here at Reviewed are also looking to score some sweet deals and have their eye on everything from smart tech to home essentials and kitchen appliances.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end?

After being held in June and October for the past couple of years, Amazon Prime Day has finally returned to its usual July slot. If you’ve had your eye on an electric toothbrush, new phone, or a reason to treat yourself with a fancy bottle of gin, now is the time with a range of deals and discounts on offer, thanks to the online retailer. We’ve now rolled into the second day of the sale and the discounts are hotting up.For the first time ever, we saw the online giant launch pre-Prime Day deals a whopping three weeks in advance...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Knowtechie
Digital Trends

Should you buy an iPad on Amazon Prime Day 2022?

With early Prime Day deals rolling out left, right and center, you’re probably considering what to purchase and when. In particular, iPads are highly sought-after devices but they’re far from cheap, so what do you do? If you’re wondering if you should buy an iPad on Prime Day, we’ve got you covered. We’re here to offer you some key advice on what to do and also what to look for when buying an iPad on Prime Day. Read on so you’re good and ready to snag some great deals.
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The 45+ Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Day Sales Happening Online Right Now

As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13, many retailers are piggy-backing off the epic two-day shopping event and offering their own deals to compete with the e-commerce giant. Amazon Prime membership costs $15 per month or $139 annually, and only members can access the online marketplace’s exclusive deals during the retail therapy bonanza. For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership, the great news is that there are plenty of end-of-season savings to shop elsewhere online. Retailers including Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target have announced their own...
INTERNET
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day fan deal: Stay cool, there’s 45 per cent off this IndyBest approved appliance

Summer is here and with the current weather forecast stipulating that it’s only going to get warmer, it’s about time you invested in this season’s hottest commodity: a fan.And what better time to do so than on Amazon Prime Day 2022 – the sale period that will help you save on everything from tech, TVs, gaming and laptops, to fitness, alcohol, home appliances and more. But you’ll need to be quick, as the event ends midnight tonight.But our main concern here is how to make sure you’re staying as cool as a cucumber this summer. And luckily, we’ve only gone...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
whowhatwear

32 Epic Things I've Bought That Are Temporarily on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

While I admittedly don't love seeing that things I've bought at full price are now on sale, I'm putting that aside for the purpose of your Amazon shopping cart during Prime Day. We've covered lots of fashion and beauty items that are on sale this July 12 and 13, but I'm here to talk about those very random yet useful items that you won't know how you ever lived without. I can say this from experience as they're from my very own order history.
SHOPPING
BoardingArea

How to Get Amazon Prime for Free (or Cheap) for Amazon Prime Day 2022!

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is tomorrow! Find out how to get Amazon Prime for free or cheap to take advantage of all the sales and discounts!. Tomorrow is the beginning of Amazon Prime Day 2022. No one knows yet how good it will be (or how bad!) but one thing we know for sure – you have to have Amazon Prime to take advantage of any of these deals! So, in case you do not have Amazon Prime, here are some ways to get Amazon Prime for free or cheap!
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

Our Place is running a massive sitewide sale for Amazon Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. While Amazon Prime Day can score you some of the best deals out there, Our Place has a competing sale of 20% sitewide. With some of the best cookware out there, including our favorite, the Always Pan, you won’t want to sleep on this one. At $116 down from $145, this nonstick classic is available now at one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheStreet

Guess How Much People Spend on Amazon Prime Day?

Here's some clues to how the retail giant Amazon's annual buyfest is going. Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report Prime Day – actually it’s Days, July 12-13 – appears to be going well. During the first 32 hours, the average expenditure per order was $53.14,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day: Aveeno’s daily moisturising body lotion is nearly half price

Amazon Prime Day is hotting up, and we’ve found scorching savings across all shopping sections – from gaming, TVs and tech, to home appliances, laptops, fitness and much more. You’d better be quick to bag a bargain, though, as the deals end at midnight tonight. Whether you’ve been browsing big-name brands like Shark, Simba, Apple and Nintendo, or fancy finding a surprise saving, our shopping experts have come across price drops on everything from AirPods and GHD straighteners to headphones and watches.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt’s not just electronics and larger, pricier purchases on sale, though – we’ve been keeping a keen...
SHOPPING
CBS News

Amazon Prime Day 2022 treadmill deals: NordicTrack and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here. If you've been debating buying a treadmill, there's no better time to finally commit....
SHOPPING
knowtechie.com

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is just $74.99 for Prime Day

Amazon’s Prime Day is a great opportunity for gamers to pick up some new peripherals at great prices. One brand that is participating is Razer with its Basilisk Ultimate on sale for 50 percent off of its original price. The Basilisk Ultimate is a wireless gaming mouse loaded with...
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

TikTok and Instagram are a real threat to Google Search

The rise in popularity of social platforms like TikTok and Instagram has started to have a major impact on Google’s services. Many young people are now using TikTok or Instagram as their discovery platforms instead of Google Search and Maps. In a recent conversation at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
knowtechie.com

Save $130 on LG’s 27-inch Ultragear 1440P gaming monitor

What would Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 be without deals on gaming components? And one of the best deals we’ve found so far is for this 27-inch 1440P gaming monitor from LG. The LG Ultragear normally sells on Amazon for $379.99. But for Prime Day, you can save a whopping $130 on this monitor, bringing the price down to just $249.99.
ELECTRONICS
NBC News

Prime Day mattress deals are live — here are the best ones

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. It's day two of Amazon Prime Day 2022...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy