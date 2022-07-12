Shop Amazon Prime Day 2022 toy deals for kids: Disney, LEGO and more

It’s playtime, kiddos.

First, it’s shopping time for the adults, as Prime Day 2022 is officially here, and there is an abundance of deals to get to.

For those looking for the best toys of the year, look no more, as many top brands are on sale this year, spanning both days of Amazon Prime Day from July 12 through 13.

What are those brands, you may ask? Think rare and collectible Squishmallows, action-packed Marvel toys, Nerf for the whole family, and so much more.

Since there are way more deals on toys than could ever possibly fit in your playroom, we wanted to round up some of our favorites that we predict will sell out faster than you can say, “LOL Surprise.” Read our list and then shop all the deals on our site on both days, spanning kitchen , furniture , TV , headphones and more.

Amazon

It’s no surprise that these coveted dolls will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022. This set includes two rocker dolls, complete with guitar accessories and other musical must-haves.

Amazon

Surprise! LOL dolls also have Surprise Boys. This set is arcade themed and comes with an LOL doll, an action hero costume, accessories and an arcade game console.

New York Post

Only the most distinguished Squishmallow collector will have this dapper stuffed animal in their collection. The Fancy Octopus is just one of many Squishmallows that will be on sale, so keep a keen eye out, or let the monocle-wearing squish help you search.

Amazon

Barbie is a true fashion icon from the mall to the sewing machine. Get her Designer Studio set for Prime Day and play with her sewing machine, stool, dress forms and more, complete with the iconic blonde doll ready to get stitching.

Amazon

Does your little one love to climb and play? If yes, this play set is for them. Now almost $100 off the ticket price, you can get this climber on sale, with a red slide and green ladder for endless fun.

Amazon

Add some mini Squishmallows to your collection with the Squishville Mall set. This comes with four unique mini stuffed animals, four accessories and a mall play set for imaginative playtime.

Amazon

Any LEGO lover knows that finding these sets on sale is a rarity. Get this Star Wars set for 50% off, only during Prime Day. The kit comes with 540 pieces for ages eight and up, made for kids and adults alike.

Amazon

Ready, set, fight! Have endless Beyblade battles with this set from Amazon. The kit comes with two Beyblades in purple and red, two launchers and the arena itself. All you need now is a worthy opponent.

Amazon

Make core memories with your little one, riding their classic red trike around the neighborhood. The tricycle is now 50% off, making it just under $35 for a very limited time only.

Amazon

To infinity and beyond! This Buzz Lightyear toy is excellent for older fans of “Toy Story” and new fans of “Lightyear” with nods to both. The robot playset includes the robot suit, a mini Buzz, and a green alien to go inside.

Amazon

How do you feel about this sale? These viral emotive squishy toys are now on sale for under $10 until they’re gone. The mini octopus toys are reversible, with an emotion and color on either side.

Amazon

Are you ready for the ultimate NERF flight? NERF made this Dart Blaster in collaboration with the hit game Roblox, perfect for fans of either or both. It comes with the launcher itself, three mega darts, and a virtual code for Roblox to unlock a special surprise.

Amazon

Beware the great T-Rex. This Jurassic World set from Fisher-Price is a great way to embrace imagination and play, with a giant green dino toy and a mini action figure that may or may not get chomped by the dinosaur’s hinged jaw.

Amazon

You’ll lose your marbles when you see this National Geographic set is on sale. The marble run activity set has 150 pieces allowing for endless configurations. The coolest part is that it glows in the dark for play day and night.

Amazon

Good dog, Scout. This plush toy is not only an adorable stuffed animal but also a learning tool for your child. The LeapFrog dog has interactive paws, each with an educational and fun song, game and more.

Amazon

Get into the spirit of Prime Day with this horse and doll set. The Spirit Untamed collection comes with the Spirit Horse and the Lucky Doll, made for riding on top, or feed Spirit apples and brush their mane.

Amazon

Give your My Little Pony collection the royal treatment with this racing zipline set. The box comes with a 22-inch castle and two functional ziplines. It also comes with the purple Princess Pipp Petals pony to add to your collection or start a new one.

Amazon

Head to Hogwarts and learn spells with Hermione. This playset from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter comes with a Hermione action figure and a charms classroom, right from the pages of the books or the silver screen.

Amazon

Get creative this Prime Day. The Crayola Light Up Activity Board is now on sale and is great for any crafty kiddos who love to color and draw. The set comes with three markers and 22 shapes to play with, creating endless options.

Amazon

O.M.G, another LOL Surprise set? This Spicy Babe doll is great for the older kiddos or adult collectors who love fashion and sass. She comes with surprise fashion accessories and a fierce attitude, perfect for the runway.

Amazon

You’d better click quickly to Amazon if you want in on this precious pup. The FurReal GoGo puppy toy is now on sale for more than 50% off for a limited time. The white doggy is fully interactive, with more than 50 sounds and reactions to keep your child entertained for hours.

Amazon

Let’s go, Romeo. This set is perfect for the child that loves the PJ Masks crew and is now on sale for more than 50% off. The Romeo Bot Builder comes with the vehicle, two PJ Masks action figures and three bots to build and battle.

Amazon

Someone better call the Paw Patrol since this deal is out of hand. The Chace RC Movie Motorcycle toy is now $15, over 50% off the regular price. It comes with the motorcycle, the Chase action figure and remote control to guide him to the scene of the crime.

Amazon

Hello, Peppa! Kiddos love Peppa Pig and her silly songs, so this is an excellent gift for any child. The Oink-Along Songs singing doll is now on sale for under $10 while supplies last, singing three classic songs for the TV show.

Amazon

Oh, Cocomelon. Every parent or guardian of a tot knows the sound of this cult-favorite kid show, and now the playset is on sale for under $10. The vehicle set comes with three trucks and three characters to ride around in, which is great for children aged 18 months and older.

Amazon

Hot dog! Hot Wheels is now on sale for Prime Day, and the deals are sizzling. Get this Hot Wheels Track Builder kit for only $10 and have endless hours of playtime. The kit has 18 different components, and they can combine it with their other Hot Wheels pieces for even more fun track combinations.

Amazon

Millennials, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, can all rejoice as the cult-favorite Tamagotchi toys are back and better than ever. Get your child (or yourself) this digital pet toy now 50% off for a very limited time.

Amazon

This plush Yoda toy you must get. The adorable plush Baby Yoda plush is made with extra soft materials, great for tactile play and comforting hugs. He also makes noises when you squeeze his hand, perfect for any adventures you take him on.

Amazon

No playdate is complete without pulling out the Play-Doh. This set is perfect for any budding bakers in the house, with molds and tools to help you create yummy-looking deserts, along with eight different colors of the dough itself.

Amazon

Mr. Potato Head is a classic toy that truly belongs in every playroom. The original set is now on sale for only $15 and comes with the main potato as well as 35 accessories and a carrying case to store it all.

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.