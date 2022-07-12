ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Amazon Prime Day 2022 toy deals for kids: Disney, LEGO and more

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNdhV_0gcou7p300

It’s playtime, kiddos.

First, it’s shopping time for the adults, as Prime Day 2022 is officially here, and there is an abundance of deals to get to.

For those looking for the best toys of the year, look no more, as many top brands are on sale this year, spanning both days of Amazon Prime Day from July 12 through 13.

What are those brands, you may ask? Think rare and collectible Squishmallows, action-packed Marvel toys, Nerf for the whole family, and so much more.

Since there are way more deals on toys than could ever possibly fit in your playroom, we wanted to round up some of our favorites that we predict will sell out faster than you can say, “LOL Surprise.” Read our list and then shop all the deals on our site on both days, spanning kitchen , furniture , TV , headphones and more.

1. LOL Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Rocker Boi and Punk Grrrl 2 Pack , $20, original price: $50
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVoiE_0gcou7p300
Amazon

It’s no surprise that these coveted dolls will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022. This set includes two rocker dolls, complete with guitar accessories and other musical must-haves.

Buy Now
2. LOL Surprise Boys Arcade Heroes Action Figure , $9, original price: $15
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AS1Fr_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Surprise! LOL dolls also have Surprise Boys. This set is arcade themed and comes with an LOL doll, an action hero costume, accessories and an arcade game console.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGUzA_0gcou7p300
New York Post

Only the most distinguished Squishmallow collector will have this dapper stuffed animal in their collection. The Fancy Octopus is just one of many Squishmallows that will be on sale, so keep a keen eye out, or let the monocle-wearing squish help you search.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDKel_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Barbie is a true fashion icon from the mall to the sewing machine. Get her Designer Studio set for Prime Day and play with her sewing machine, stool, dress forms and more, complete with the iconic blonde doll ready to get stitching.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYUrG_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Does your little one love to climb and play? If yes, this play set is for them. Now almost $100 off the ticket price, you can get this climber on sale, with a red slide and green ladder for endless fun.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdgZB_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Add some mini Squishmallows to your collection with the Squishville Mall set. This comes with four unique mini stuffed animals, four accessories and a mall play set for imaginative playtime.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FC6NP_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Any LEGO lover knows that finding these sets on sale is a rarity. Get this Star Wars set for 50% off, only during Prime Day. The kit comes with 540 pieces for ages eight and up, made for kids and adults alike.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHnRR_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Ready, set, fight! Have endless Beyblade battles with this set from Amazon. The kit comes with two Beyblades in purple and red, two launchers and the arena itself. All you need now is a worthy opponent.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gniGc_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Make core memories with your little one, riding their classic red trike around the neighborhood. The tricycle is now 50% off, making it just under $35 for a very limited time only.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJHSu_0gcou7p300
Amazon

To infinity and beyond! This Buzz Lightyear toy is excellent for older fans of “Toy Story” and new fans of “Lightyear” with nods to both. The robot playset includes the robot suit, a mini Buzz, and a green alien to go inside.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ga742_0gcou7p300
Amazon

How do you feel about this sale? These viral emotive squishy toys are now on sale for under $10 until they’re gone. The mini octopus toys are reversible, with an emotion and color on either side.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXMky_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Are you ready for the ultimate NERF flight? NERF made this Dart Blaster in collaboration with the hit game Roblox, perfect for fans of either or both. It comes with the launcher itself, three mega darts, and a virtual code for Roblox to unlock a special surprise.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kof9o_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Beware the great T-Rex. This Jurassic World set from Fisher-Price is a great way to embrace imagination and play, with a giant green dino toy and a mini action figure that may or may not get chomped by the dinosaur’s hinged jaw.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXwSp_0gcou7p300
Amazon

You’ll lose your marbles when you see this National Geographic set is on sale. The marble run activity set has 150 pieces allowing for endless configurations. The coolest part is that it glows in the dark for play day and night.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01oBvS_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Good dog, Scout. This plush toy is not only an adorable stuffed animal but also a learning tool for your child. The LeapFrog dog has interactive paws, each with an educational and fun song, game and more.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LorCj_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Get into the spirit of Prime Day with this horse and doll set. The Spirit Untamed collection comes with the Spirit Horse and the Lucky Doll, made for riding on top, or feed Spirit apples and brush their mane.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=093YnJ_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Give your My Little Pony collection the royal treatment with this racing zipline set. The box comes with a 22-inch castle and two functional ziplines. It also comes with the purple Princess Pipp Petals pony to add to your collection or start a new one.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDQH7_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Head to Hogwarts and learn spells with Hermione. This playset from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter comes with a Hermione action figure and a charms classroom, right from the pages of the books or the silver screen.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eIOfu_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Get creative this Prime Day. The Crayola Light Up Activity Board is now on sale and is great for any crafty kiddos who love to color and draw. The set comes with three markers and 22 shapes to play with, creating endless options.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUzBY_0gcou7p300
Amazon

O.M.G, another LOL Surprise set? This Spicy Babe doll is great for the older kiddos or adult collectors who love fashion and sass. She comes with surprise fashion accessories and a fierce attitude, perfect for the runway.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVe0J_0gcou7p300
Amazon

You’d better click quickly to Amazon if you want in on this precious pup. The FurReal GoGo puppy toy is now on sale for more than 50% off for a limited time. The white doggy is fully interactive, with more than 50 sounds and reactions to keep your child entertained for hours.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46t7Wr_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Let’s go, Romeo. This set is perfect for the child that loves the PJ Masks crew and is now on sale for more than 50% off. The Romeo Bot Builder comes with the vehicle, two PJ Masks action figures and three bots to build and battle.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488wkL_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Someone better call the Paw Patrol since this deal is out of hand. The Chace RC Movie Motorcycle toy is now $15, over 50% off the regular price. It comes with the motorcycle, the Chase action figure and remote control to guide him to the scene of the crime.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pALp_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Hello, Peppa! Kiddos love Peppa Pig and her silly songs, so this is an excellent gift for any child. The Oink-Along Songs singing doll is now on sale for under $10 while supplies last, singing three classic songs for the TV show.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jax00_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Oh, Cocomelon. Every parent or guardian of a tot knows the sound of this cult-favorite kid show, and now the playset is on sale for under $10. The vehicle set comes with three trucks and three characters to ride around in, which is great for children aged 18 months and older.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpGxe_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Hot dog! Hot Wheels is now on sale for Prime Day, and the deals are sizzling. Get this Hot Wheels Track Builder kit for only $10 and have endless hours of playtime. The kit has 18 different components, and they can combine it with their other Hot Wheels pieces for even more fun track combinations.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQzZl_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Millennials, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, can all rejoice as the cult-favorite Tamagotchi toys are back and better than ever. Get your child (or yourself) this digital pet toy now 50% off for a very limited time.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTImE_0gcou7p300
Amazon

This plush Yoda toy you must get. The adorable plush Baby Yoda plush is made with extra soft materials, great for tactile play and comforting hugs. He also makes noises when you squeeze his hand, perfect for any adventures you take him on.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Gp7c_0gcou7p300
Amazon

No playdate is complete without pulling out the Play-Doh. This set is perfect for any budding bakers in the house, with molds and tools to help you create yummy-looking deserts, along with eight different colors of the dough itself.

Buy Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNnQ0_0gcou7p300
Amazon

Mr. Potato Head is a classic toy that truly belongs in every playroom. The original set is now on sale for only $15 and comes with the main potato as well as 35 accessories and a carrying case to store it all.

Buy Now

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.

CNET

Prime Day Is a Great Time to Stock Up on Keurig Pods

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. If you're a Keurig user, you can never have too many backup K-Cups. We noticed a slew of coffee pod packs are on deep discount for Prime Day. You can score 60 pods from various roasters for $26, 100 Amazon brand pods for $24 or scoop up 40-pack of Green Mountain coffee cups a for $20.
SHOPPING
Motherly

Colicky baby? Try this mesmerizing TikTok hack

If you’ve ever had a newborn with colic, you know just how helpless it can feel to watch your tiny infant scream, cry and writhe in pain day in, day out. Colic is notoriously tough to treat. Sure, there are gas drops and bicycle legs, warm baths and endless rocking, but what happens if those don’t work?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Snag a KitchenAid Stand Mixer for $170 Off with Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale

The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is a cult-favorite kitchen item used by professional chefs and loved by avid bakers. KitchenAid Professional stand mixers use 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. If you’ve been saving up for a KitchenAid, there is currently a great deal at Best Buy on one of KitchenAid's best models during their Amazon Prime Day competing sale.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

L’Oreal’s revitalift laser renew firming day cream is now less than half price

We’re in the last few hours of Amazon Prime Day now, but there’s still time to get your hands on a bargain before midnight. And there’s deals across home appliances, tech, laptops, fitness, gaming, TVs and much more.Our shopping experts have been hunting down the best deals over the past 48 hours, and favourite Prime Day steals so far have included a Shark cordless vacuum cleaner, Apple AirPods and ghd straighteners.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogWhen it comes to picking up beauty buys, there are big reductions to help you re-stock your skincare supplies for much less cash....
SHOPPING
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA3' Deals & Steals $20 and under

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for under $20. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Marley's Monsters, Gooseberry Designs, Dr. Dana and much more. The deals start at just $7.50 and are up to 78% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Food & Wine

If You're Tired of Messy Kitchen Floors, Now's Your Chance to Get a Deeply Discounted Mop or Vacuum

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Cleaning your kitchen floors can be a tedious task. But with the help of a powerful vacuum or absorbent mop, this less-than-glamorous household chore is more efficient (and, dare we say, fun). And right now, top brands like Hoover, Black + Decker, and Shark are up to 70% off at Amazon. What once took heavy elbow grease and too much time can now be accomplished with ease and big savings leftover in your pocket when you take advantage of early Prime Day discounts.
SHOPPING
The US Sun

How to clean a TV screen in a few simple steps

THERE'S nothing more annoying than sitting down to catch up on your favourite show, just for the stains and dust on your TV screen to ruin the experience. Thankfully, cleaning your TV once a week is quick and easy - here's how. How to clean a flat plasma TV screen?
ELECTRONICS
POPSUGAR

Tarot For Beginners: What Each Minor Arcana Card Means

Starting off your spiritual journey can be an exciting yet overwhelming endeavor. Whether you choose to dive head first into this lifestyle or keep it simple with things like crystals and meditation, it can be challenging to figure out what best fits you. One of these spiritual practices is tarot, which can be intimidating for those new to the metaphysical world — there are a whopping 78 cards in a traditional deck after all! Although this amount might seem insurmountable at first, with enough memorization and practice, you'll eventually get the hang of what each tarot card means.
ASTRONOMY
GMA

5 genius uses for almost empty condiment jars

Sure, that unassuming jar sitting tucked into the top of a fridge door may seem lacking for a full spread, but good news -- it doesn't need to go to waste. Nicole Keshishian Modic has a seemingly endless supply of helpful kitchen tips and tricks. So when it comes to the last bits of a condiment jar, like mustard or peanut butter, she's got just the thing to make the most of what's left.
