Natixis Investment Managers Announces US Recipients of the 2022 Global Equal Opportunities Advancement Scholarship

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) today announced the US recipients of the Global Equal Opportunities Advancement Scholarship for 2022. Four local students have each been awarded $5,000 renewable scholarships to apply to college tuition and expenses, along with internship and mentoring opportunities at Natixis IM. Launched in 2020, the Global Equal Opportunities Advancement scholarship program supports Natixis IM’s broader efforts to increase diversity at the firm and within the financial services industry by attracting, inspiring and developing underrepresented groups to consider careers in financial services.

“We are excited to award this year’s scholarships as we continue to introduce a diverse set of future graduates to the business environment and the investment industry,” said Ron Taylor, Executive Vice President and Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Natixis Investment Managers in the US. “Our engaging and interactive scholarship and development program has attracted a talented and varied group of future professionals.”

The scholarship winners this year include:

  • Saimon Alam is a rising sophomore studying Computer Science at UMass Boston. He is interested in artificial intelligence and machine learning and particularly intrigued by economics. Alam looks forward to gaining experience in the financial services industry, learning about Natixis IM’s information technology department, and exploring internship opportunities at the firm. Alam wants to pursue a career in business.
  • Tyesha Marius is a Management major at UMass Boston. She is a first-generation Haitian-American and first-generation college student entering her senior year. Marius is an engaged and active commuter student who joined the Haitian American United Club, the Cape-Verdean Association Club, and held a work-study job on campus. Marius’ interests are concentrated in data analysis and information systems.
  • An Nguyen is an incoming senior majoring in Managerial Economics at UMass Amherst. She is an active member of the Investment Club and writes for the university’s Her Campus online magazine. Nguyen would like to take advantage of hands-on learning opportunities at Natixis IM to learn about various financial tools. A future goal of Nguyen’s is to share that knowledge to help expand financial literacy among underprivileged families as a means of creating financial stability.
  • Elaine Truong studies Marketing and Entrepreneurship at Suffolk University and begins her junior year this fall. She is a full-time student who also holds a full-time job. Truong credits her rigorous high school workload for building maturity, time-management skills, and a strong work ethic that has led to a successful college experience. She is a current intern at Natixis IM and hopes to attain a master’s degree in Marketing and Business Administration.
  • Marvin Baez and Jawahir Mohamed, winners of the 2021 Global Equal Opportunities Advancement Scholarships, are both utilizing their second scholarship installments to enter their sophomore year at UMass Lowell and Harvard University, respectively. Baez is also participating in Natixis IM’s summer internship program and is currently interning in the sales department.

Natixis IM’s US scholarship program is designed in partnership with Bottom Line, a Boston-based nonprofit organization that assists first-generation students from underprivileged backgrounds in their pursuit of higher education studies and career development in business and related fields. Natixis IM will soon announce scholarship recipients based in the UK, where a similar program is implemented in partnership with Haringey Community Gold and The London Academy of Excellence Tottenham (LAET).

The Global Equal Opportunities Advancement scholarship and mentoring program aligns with Natixis IM’s active commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workforce. In the US last year, Natixis IM joined The Equity Collective, a multi-year collaboration launched by Morgan Stanley designed to educate, empower and develop the next generation of diverse leaders in the finance industry. Natixis IM was also recognized as a Diversity Champion in the InvestmentNews 2021 Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards for launching a number of initiatives that support its broader efforts to increase diversity in the financial services industry.

“The asset management industry has made a concerted effort in recent years to increase workforce diversity. Much progress has been made, but we need to continue making strides to expand the racial, gender and ethnic composition of our collective workforce,” said Taylor. “Creating forums for open conversations and partnerships for idea generation can help cull out courses of action that keep moving the needle in the right direction.”

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers’ multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 20 active managers. Ranked among the world’s largest asset managers 1 with more than $1.3 trillion assets under management 2 (€1.2 trillion), Natixis Investment Managers delivers a diverse range of solutions across asset classes, styles, and vehicles, including innovative environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies and products dedicated to advancing sustainable finance. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne retail networks. Natixis Investment Managers’ affiliated investment management firms include AEW; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments; 3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions and Natixis Advisors, LLC. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers’ website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers’ distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2021 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 15th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

2 Assets under management (“AUM”) of current affiliated entities measured as of March 31, 2022 are $1,320.6 billion (€1,187.6 billion). AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

