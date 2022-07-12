ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Westinghouse Selects Outstanding Scholars for Prestigious U.S. Internships

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

Westinghouse Electric Company has selected 15 university students with outstanding academic and leadership credentials from Poland to participate in a summer internship program. The interns are engineering students from various Polish technical universities and while in the United States, they will work at the corporate headquarters and the company’s offices in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Patrick Fragman, President & CEO of Westinghouse, welcomed the interns at our global headquarters in Cranberry Township. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to welcome our first class of Polish interns to our U.S. offices as these future nuclear professionals train alongside our talented teams to promote and expand industry knowledge across the Polish workforce,” said David Durham, President, Westinghouse Energy Systems. “As Poland takes steps to transition to a clean energy economy, while reinforcing its energy independence and security, we are pleased to further advance in-country nuclear power skillsets for safe, reliable and secure operation.”

The internships are part of the overall Westinghouse commitment to advance nuclear technologies in Poland. The interns will have a unique opportunity to learn from industry-recognized professionals who have best-in-class experience in designing and supporting operating nuclear reactors worldwide.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world’s operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cathy Mann, Media@Westinghouse.com

