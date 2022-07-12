ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Prestigious Importer & Marketer Dreyfus, Ashby & Co. Selected to Sell Inglenook Wines Throughout the U.S.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RUTHERFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

Inglenook, producer of Rubicon and other prestigious Napa Valley wines, is pleased to announce they have selected Dreyfus, Ashby & Co. as their U.S. sales and marketing partner. Inspired by the successful négociant model that Inglenook has embraced throughout Europe and Asia, Dreyfus, Ashby & Co. will market Inglenook’s wines to a network of more than 100 wholesalers in all 50 U.S. states.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005086/en/

“It was very important to Inglenook’s proprietor, Francis Ford Coppola, to work with a company that has been owned by the same families for multiple generations,” said Todd DeVincenzi, Inglenook’s President of Global Sales. “We are thrilled to join Dreyfus, Ashby & Co.’s esteemed family of wineries, and we trust them to represent Inglenook well domestically.”

President and CEO of Dreyfus Ashby, John Caruso, stated: “We are excited and privileged to add the Inglenook wines to our portfolio of distinguished family brands. I agree with those who believe that the historic Inglenook estate is considered to be the first great chateau of California. It will fit in perfectly with the other prestigious family-owned brands in our portfolio.”

Founded in 1879, and always at the forefront of innovation in the wine industry, Inglenook now boasts a new 22,000 square foot winery cave with 120 fermentation tanks, each devoted to 120 distinct growing areas in Inglenook’s organically-farmed vineyard. It will be used for the first time this fall by famed winemaker Philippe Bascaules and his team during harvest. Philippe has been Inglenook’s Director of Winemaking since 2011.

Inglenook is best-known globally for its critically-acclaimed wines that are crafted in limited quantities: Rubicon, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, and a distinctive white Rhône blend called Blancaneaux.

Select photos from Inglenook and Inglenook’s press kit can be found here.

About Inglenook

Founded in 1879 by Gustave Niebaum as Napa’s first estate winery, Inglenook boasts an illustrious heritage, a renowned legacy of innovation and an outstanding portfolio of award-winning wines that have defined and established Napa as a world-class wine region. From Gustave Niebaum to John Daniel, Jr. to Francis Ford Coppola, Inglenook’s three principal stewards have shared a strong sense of vision and an unwavering passion to create a wine estate that hearkens back to the European tradition, producing original, distinctly Napa wines that rival the best in Europe. It remains the largest contiguous estate on the famed Rutherford Bench, Napa Valley’s finest area for producing spectacular Cabernet Sauvignon. Inglenook was also among the first Napa Valley wineries to have its vineyards certified organic in 1994.

The iconic Inglenook chateau was first constructed in 1887, and faithfully restored in 1997. Befitting the grandeur of the Inglenook estate, the chateau welcomes guests for seated tastings and special events. Experiences include tours of the chateau, the Infinity caves, the vineyards, barrel tastings and culinary offerings under the direction of Winery Chef Alex Lovick who expertly pairs the wines with the seasonal, organic bounty of the expansive estate farm and orchards. Tastings take place in the estate’s recently redesigned Athenaeum, or outdoors in the expansive courtyard.

Inglenook is located at 1991 St. Helena Highway in Rutherford (Napa Valley), and can be found on social media @inglenook1879, and online at www.inglenook.com. The estate is open to guests Thursday – Sunday by appointment only and reservations can be made by contacting reservations@inglenook.com.

About Dreyfus Ashby & Co.

Dreyfus, Ashby & Co., a national importer representing a global portfolio of fine wines and spirits, was founded in London more than 75 years ago by Swiss-born Michel Dreyfus. In 1946, he moved the company to New York City, where it is headquartered today. From the beginning Dreyfus, Ashby & Co. devoted itself to dealing in superior wines from renowned family-owned vineyards and estates. In 1985, Burgundy’s premier wine family, Joseph Drouhin, purchased Dreyfus Ashby and it is currently led in New York by president and CEO John Caruso. Dreyfus Ashby markets its products in all 50 states with a team of experienced sales specialists located across the country.

Besides the fine burgundies of Maison Joseph Drouhin and their properties in Oregon – Domaine Drouhin and Roserock, Dreyfus, Ashby’s portfolio also includes: Chateau Petrús, Chateau Trotanoy, and Belair-Monange from Bordeaux; Champagne Drappier; Domaine Comte Georges de Vogue; Château de Campuget; Domaine de la Solitude; spirits from G.E. Massenez, and other wines from Bordeaux, Alsace, Spain, Argentina, Switzerland, South Africa, New Zealand, India and Israel. Dreyfus Ashby can be found on social media @dreyfusashby and online at www.dreyfusashby.com/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005086/en/

CONTACT: Media contact for Inglenook: Casey Shaughnessy, KCS PR,casey@kcsp-pr.comor 415-305-6082.

Media contact for Dreyfus, Ashby & Co.:Cathy Lischak, Director of Marketing,c.lischak@dreyfusashby.comor 212-818-0770.

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE OTHER RETAIL WINE & SPIRITS RETAIL

SOURCE: Dreyfus Ashby & Co.

PUB: 07/12/2022 10:00 AM/DISC: 07/12/2022 10:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005086/en

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Project Management Institute Announces 2022 Future 50 List Celebrating 50 Young Rising Leaders Transforming the World through Projects

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Today, Project Management Institute (PMI) announced its third annual Future 50 list, which features 50 rising leaders using bold and innovative thinking to transform the world through notable projects. The 50 standout project leaders, highlighted in a new digital experience on PMI.org, represent a new generation of fearless changemakers dedicated to forging a better tomorrow. Honorees include groundbreaking achievements from people across many industries and countries, including young technology innovator Kelly Yang, PMP from Google, and government youth advocate Shamma Al Mazrui, from the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth. This press release features multimedia. View...
EDUCATION
International Business Times

Rising Prices Curb Consumers' Taste For Chocolate

Consumers are cutting back on chocolate due to the cost of living crises in Europe and the United States, according to new data and comments from executives at the world's biggest chocolate companies. Overall U.S. chocolate retail sales volumes have been "off and down" 2% to 3% over the last...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
MedicalXpress

Salmonella found in world's biggest chocolate plant

Salmonella bacteria have been discovered in the world's biggest chocolate plant, run by Swiss giant Barry Callebaut in the Belgian town of Wieze, the firm said Thursday. A company spokesman told AFP that production had been halted at the factory, which produces liquid chocolate in wholesale batches for 73 clients making confectionaries.
FOOD SAFETY
TheStreet

Bad News for Billionaire Bezos

The story in February had gone global and made a lot of waves. A Dutch superyacht maker, Oceanco, sought a major change to the Koningshaven bridge, known as De Hef, a landmark structure that spans the Meuse river in Rotterdam. This historic bridge had to have its central section temporarily...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Food & Wine

Champagne Bottles Filled with Liquid MDMA Discovered Being Sold on the Open Market in Europe

Popping champagne bottles has become a club cliche. Similarly, MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly, is often described as a "club drug." It'd be naive to think that these two intoxicants — one legal and one not — haven't been recreationally mixed on the party scene before. But a recent series of recalls in Europe has nothing to do with having a good time. On multiple occasions, tampered bottles of Moët and Chandon filled with deadly levels of liquid MDMA have somehow found their way to unsuspecting consumers.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Organic Wine#White Wine#New Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Rutherford#Rubicon#Inglenook#Global Sales#Dreyfus Ashby Co
The Guardian

Coca-Cola among brands greenwashing over packaging, report says

Claims about plastic packaging being eco-friendly made by big brands, including Coca-Cola and Unilever, are misleading greenwashing, according to a report. The Changing Markets Foundation says claims that companies are intercepting and using “ocean-bound” or “recyclable” plastic to tackle the plastic pollution crisis are some of the most common examples of greenwashing.
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s 50 Best Wines This Year

Every year, many hundreds, if not thousands, of new wines enter the market, whether they’re from veteran wine estates or novice producers with newly established vineyards. With the mind-boggling wealth of options out there, it can be a tough decision to spend $30 (or much, much more) on a bottle you’ve never tried or even […]
DRINKS
The Associated Press

Bobbie, the American-Founded, European-Style Organic Infant Formula, Launches Exclusively in Target Stores Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Bobbie, the American-founded, European-style USDA Organic infant formula, today announced it is launching exclusively at Target. Just 18 months after launching as the first direct-to-consumer infant formula brand, Bobbie will be available at the majority of Target stores across the country and on Target.com within the next several weeks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005365/en/ Bobbie Launches Exclusively at Target Stores Nationwide (Photo: Business Wire)
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

The Loire is loved for its whites, but it also makes excellent reds

Domaine Serge Laloue Rouge, Sancerre, Loire, France 2020 ( £22.82, Strictly Wine) The cluster of appellations that hug the bend in the River Loire between Nevers and Orléans are known for being the spiritual home of sauvignon blanc. Pouilly-Fumé and Sancerre are the two most famous names here, although each village here provides its own quicksilver version of the grape variety. On a hot day, a glass of Loire sauvignon can be like lying down in a patch of grassy shade: that’s certainly the effect of a classic Sancerre variation on themes of green and cool stony riverbeds, such as Domaine André Vatan Les Perrières Sancerre 2021 (£19.95, yapp.co.uk). But this part of the Loire isn’t just about whites. The reds, made from pinot noir, can be just as distinctive, evocative and refreshing, with a red-fruited clarity that is so beautifully expressed in Domaine Serge Laloue’s Sancerre Rouge.
DRINKS
nutritionaloutlook.com

Givaudan, Bühler, and Cargill partner to build Tropical Food Innovation Lab in Brazil

Givaudan, Bühler, and Cargill have formed a consortium with Food Tech Hub LATAM and Food Technology Institute (ITAL) to build a “Tropical Food Innovation Lab” in Campinas, Brazil. Givaudan (Vernier, Geneva, Switzerland), Bühler (Uzwill, St. Gallen, Switzerland), and Cargill (Wayzata, MN) have formed a consortium with Food...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

993K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy