Prestigious Importer & Marketer Dreyfus, Ashby & Co. Selected to Sell Inglenook Wines Throughout the U.S.

Inglenook, producer of Rubicon and other prestigious Napa Valley wines, is pleased to announce they have selected Dreyfus, Ashby & Co. as their U.S. sales and marketing partner. Inspired by the successful négociant model that Inglenook has embraced throughout Europe and Asia, Dreyfus, Ashby & Co. will market Inglenook’s wines to a network of more than 100 wholesalers in all 50 U.S. states.

“It was very important to Inglenook’s proprietor, Francis Ford Coppola, to work with a company that has been owned by the same families for multiple generations,” said Todd DeVincenzi, Inglenook’s President of Global Sales. “We are thrilled to join Dreyfus, Ashby & Co.’s esteemed family of wineries, and we trust them to represent Inglenook well domestically.”

President and CEO of Dreyfus Ashby, John Caruso, stated: “We are excited and privileged to add the Inglenook wines to our portfolio of distinguished family brands. I agree with those who believe that the historic Inglenook estate is considered to be the first great chateau of California. It will fit in perfectly with the other prestigious family-owned brands in our portfolio.”

Founded in 1879, and always at the forefront of innovation in the wine industry, Inglenook now boasts a new 22,000 square foot winery cave with 120 fermentation tanks, each devoted to 120 distinct growing areas in Inglenook’s organically-farmed vineyard. It will be used for the first time this fall by famed winemaker Philippe Bascaules and his team during harvest. Philippe has been Inglenook’s Director of Winemaking since 2011.

Inglenook is best-known globally for its critically-acclaimed wines that are crafted in limited quantities: Rubicon, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, and a distinctive white Rhône blend called Blancaneaux.

About Inglenook

Founded in 1879 by Gustave Niebaum as Napa’s first estate winery, Inglenook boasts an illustrious heritage, a renowned legacy of innovation and an outstanding portfolio of award-winning wines that have defined and established Napa as a world-class wine region. From Gustave Niebaum to John Daniel, Jr. to Francis Ford Coppola, Inglenook’s three principal stewards have shared a strong sense of vision and an unwavering passion to create a wine estate that hearkens back to the European tradition, producing original, distinctly Napa wines that rival the best in Europe. It remains the largest contiguous estate on the famed Rutherford Bench, Napa Valley’s finest area for producing spectacular Cabernet Sauvignon. Inglenook was also among the first Napa Valley wineries to have its vineyards certified organic in 1994.

The iconic Inglenook chateau was first constructed in 1887, and faithfully restored in 1997. Befitting the grandeur of the Inglenook estate, the chateau welcomes guests for seated tastings and special events. Experiences include tours of the chateau, the Infinity caves, the vineyards, barrel tastings and culinary offerings under the direction of Winery Chef Alex Lovick who expertly pairs the wines with the seasonal, organic bounty of the expansive estate farm and orchards. Tastings take place in the estate’s recently redesigned Athenaeum, or outdoors in the expansive courtyard.

Inglenook is located at 1991 St. Helena Highway in Rutherford (Napa Valley), and can be found on social media @inglenook1879, and online at www.inglenook.com. The estate is open to guests Thursday – Sunday by appointment only and reservations can be made by contacting reservations@inglenook.com.

About Dreyfus Ashby & Co.

Dreyfus, Ashby & Co., a national importer representing a global portfolio of fine wines and spirits, was founded in London more than 75 years ago by Swiss-born Michel Dreyfus. In 1946, he moved the company to New York City, where it is headquartered today. From the beginning Dreyfus, Ashby & Co. devoted itself to dealing in superior wines from renowned family-owned vineyards and estates. In 1985, Burgundy’s premier wine family, Joseph Drouhin, purchased Dreyfus Ashby and it is currently led in New York by president and CEO John Caruso. Dreyfus Ashby markets its products in all 50 states with a team of experienced sales specialists located across the country.

Besides the fine burgundies of Maison Joseph Drouhin and their properties in Oregon – Domaine Drouhin and Roserock, Dreyfus, Ashby’s portfolio also includes: Chateau Petrús, Chateau Trotanoy, and Belair-Monange from Bordeaux; Champagne Drappier; Domaine Comte Georges de Vogue; Château de Campuget; Domaine de la Solitude; spirits from G.E. Massenez, and other wines from Bordeaux, Alsace, Spain, Argentina, Switzerland, South Africa, New Zealand, India and Israel. Dreyfus Ashby can be found on social media @dreyfusashby and online at www.dreyfusashby.com/

