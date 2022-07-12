ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BAE Systems Delivers Advanced M-Code GPS Products to Germany

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDaEp_0gcotS4200

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

BAE Systems has delivered advanced M-Code GPS receivers for ground-based missions to Germany via the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) process. Under a contract with U.S. Space Systems Command, BAE Systems is delivering its Miniature Precision Lightweight GPS Receiver Engine – M-Code (MPE-M), providing precise geolocation and positioning capabilities in complex and contested operational environments for ground-based soldiers and vehicles and other space-constrained applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005848/en/

BAE Systems has delivered advanced M-Code GPS receivers to Germany via the Foreign Military Sales process. (Credit: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems’ MPE-M is a small, high-performance GPS receiver providing assured Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) for applications where size, weight, and power are all critical factors, including handheld devices, ground vehicles, and unmanned aerial systems.

“Germany is the first country to receive M-Code GPS capabilities via FMS, leading the way among our allies,” said Greg Wild, director of Navigation and Sensor Systems at BAE Systems. “Accelerating the delivery of M-Code capabilities to allied warfighters around the globe is critical to ensuring trusted PNT in the face of modern threats from our adversaries.”

MPE-M acquires signals rapidly, and is compatible with the advanced military M-Code GPS signal, which is hardened against signal jamming and spoofing and provides next-generation cryptography for improved security. The receiver has the same form factor as its predecessor, accelerating and simplifying the M-Code upgrade process for existing military GPS user equipment and accommodating future growth and changes in GPS operational needs.

Work on BAE Systems’ military GPS products is conducted in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where the company is building a modern engineering and production facility. The company’s Navigation and Sensor Systems business has delivered thousands of M-Code GPS receivers to the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S.-based systems integrators, and more than 1.5 million GPS devices globally.

For additional information about BAE Systems military GPS products, visit: https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/product/gps-products.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005848/en/

CONTACT: For more information, please contact:

Mark Daly, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-233-7636

mark.g.daly@baesystems.com

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc

KEYWORD: GERMANY EUROPE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA IOWA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING OTHER TECHNOLOGY OTHER DEFENSE CONTRACTS

SOURCE: BAE Systems

PUB: 07/12/2022 10:00 AM/DISC: 07/12/2022 10:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy deploys unmanned drone warships in Pacific in message to China

The U.S. Navy deployed three unmanned warships this week to kick off its biennial Rim of the Pacific Excercise (RIMPAC). The move comes as a sign that the Navy is integrating these unmanned ships in a region of the world where they may have to contend with China. “The future...
MILITARY
Benzinga

BedRock Systems and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center to Demonstrate Trusted Computing Base Integration Framework

BedRock Systems, the leading software company delivering an unbreakable foundation for secured computing from edge to cloud, today announced the collaboration with U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Aviation & Missile Center (AvMC) and DESE Research. Headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, the U.S. DEVCOM AvMC is the Army's focal point for providing research, development, and engineering technology and services for aviation and missile platforms across the life cycle. BedRock Systems and DESE Research, Inc. have developed a trusted computing base integration framework (TCBIF) that supports flexible design and secure integration of multiple features, functions and applications into aviation and missile systems.
ECONOMY
The Drive

First Laser Weapon For A Fighter Delivered To The Air Force

The Air Force now has all the major components for its pod-mounted defensive laser weapon, paving the way for first airborne tests. The U.S. Air Force has received a high-energy laser weapon that can be carried by aircraft in podded form. The news came today when Lockheed Martin disclosed that at least one of the weapons, which it developed, has been delivered to the Air Force for test work. This effort falls within the wider framework of still-evolving plans to have laser-armed fighter jets that can engage enemy missiles, and possibly other targets too.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Lootpress

Northrop Grumman plans new missile integration facility

ROCKET CENTER, WV (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. plans to build a new missile integration facility in West Virginia. The company announced plans last week to build the 113,000–square–foot (10,498 square–meter) facility to increase its capacity to deliver weapons to meet warfighter needs. “Our new missile...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
The Drive

New B61-12 Bomb’s Precision Unusable By Some Nuclear Strike Jets

The tail kit guidance system is a central feature of the B61-12 nuclear bomb, each one of which costs more than its weight in gold. The U.S. Air Force has confirmed that there are currently no plans for U.S. Air Force or NATO F-16 Viper fighters or Germany's Panavia Tornado swing combat jets to be able to employ the forthcoming B61-12 nuclear bomb in its signature guided mode. At present, there are only requirements for the Air Force's F-15E Strike Eagle combat jets and B-2A Spirit stealth bombers, as well as the service's future B-21A Raider stealth bombers and certain American and NATO F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, to be able to make use of the weapon's precision guidance tail kit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Powerful Nuclear Weapon Ever Built

America dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6,1945. It was the first time a nuclear weapon was used to destroy a city and its population. This only happened twice in history. The U.S. dropped a bomb on Nagasaki three days later. Between the two, the explosions killed over 300,000 people. Several countries have […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Bae Systems#Defense Contracts#Mpe M#Fms#Pnt
nationalinterest.org

Can U.S. Missile Interceptors Destroy An Attacking ICBM?

The SM-3 IIA’s size, range, speed, and sensor technology could enable it to collide with enemy ICBMs at the beginning or end of its flight through space. Attacking intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) spend roughly twenty minutes traveling through the “midcourse” phase in space which presents a time window that cutting-edge missile defense systems, such as the Ground-Based Interceptor (GBI), can launch their interceptors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
LiveScience

World's deepest shipwreck found — a US navy warship sunk in biggest sea battle of WWII

Explorers have discovered the world’s deepest shipwreck after 78 years: a U.S. Navy destroyer escort that sank during World War II’s biggest naval battle. The explorers found the U.S.S. Samuel B. Roberts, nicknamed “Sammy B”, 22,916 feet (6,985 meters) below the surface of the Philippine Sea near Samar, the third largest island of the Philippines. The wreck had snapped in half, and the two pieces lie just 33 feet (10 meters) apart.
MILITARY
The Drive

These Photos From The B-1B’s Latest Guam Deployment Are Just Ridiculous

The Air Force has been pumping out stunning imagery of the B-1B swing-wing bomber during its Bomber Task Force mission in the Pacific. The U.S. Air Force’s latest deployment of B-1B Lancers to the highly strategic Andersen Air Force Base on the island of Guam has resulted in no shortage of awe-inspiring official photography of the swing-wing bombers in action. As well as posing for the photographer in the air and on the ground during its current Pacific sojourn, the four ‘Bones’ at Andersen have also taken part in the large-scale Valiant Shield exercise. In addition, the bombers have worked alongside Australian allies, reflecting an increasingly important relationship in the region, part of a trilateral advanced defense agreement that also involves the United Kingdom.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

993K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy