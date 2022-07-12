ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Weave Launches Newest Addition to Its All-in-One Platform — Insurance Verification

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8aA4_0gcotKFS00

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has launched the latest addition to its platform, Insurance Verification.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005493/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Now available to all of Weave’s dental locations and customers, Weave Insurance Verification enables staff to spend more time focusing on growing the practice through high-quality patient experiences and less time focusing on the tedious back-and-forth of verifying patient insurance. Weave Insurance Verification gives dental practices up-to-date, accurate, easy-to-search information, all with a click of a button directly from within the Weave application. If insurance isn’t verified, staff can seamlessly contact patients in the same workflow to get updated insurance information via phone or two-way texting.

“Keeping the modern dental office running smoothly is what Weave was created to do over a decade ago,” said Weave CEO Roy Banks. “When we heard that office staff are spending 6, 10, even 12 hours a week verifying patient insurance, we saw an opportunity to build new efficiencies by combining verification software with our communications technology. Now, a once-tedious process can take half the time. That’s a big win for dental practices.”

According to a recent Weave survey, 55% of dental offices spend 6 or more hours a week verifying insurance eligibility for patients. Existing insurance eligibility verification solutions provide information that is difficult to search or isn’t comprehensive, so the office still has to wait on the phone to get information from the insurance company. Weave Insurance Verification verifies patient eligibility with a click of a button to shorten time spent verifying insurance by over 50% and it’s all done in the same system office staff use daily to communicate with their patients, schedule appointments and collect digital forms.

Grace Dental, a dental practice in Palm Harbor, Fla., started using Weave Insurance Verification earlier this year. Practice Administrator Andrea Ippolito said the combination of Weave’s texting capabilities, combined with the new verification capabilities, has lightened her workload and made her more efficient.

“Before we implemented Weave Insurance Verification, the verification process would take 30 minutes to 4 hours per patient, depending on what insurance I needed to speak with,” Ippolito said. “With Weave Insurance Verification, the majority of the time I don’t even need to waste time on the phone with the insurance companies anymore.”

Insurance Verification is the latest addition to Weave’s all-in-one customer communications platform, following on the heels of several platform integrations with systems of record in the core verticals of dental, veterinary and optometry practices.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and was certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005493/en/

CONTACT: Kali Geldis

Director of Communications, Weave

pr@getweave.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA UTAH

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY INSURANCE HUMAN RESOURCES OTHER COMMUNICATIONS PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Weave

PUB: 07/12/2022 10:00 AM/DISC: 07/12/2022 10:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Project Management Institute Announces 2022 Future 50 List Celebrating 50 Young Rising Leaders Transforming the World through Projects

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Today, Project Management Institute (PMI) announced its third annual Future 50 list, which features 50 rising leaders using bold and innovative thinking to transform the world through notable projects. The 50 standout project leaders, highlighted in a new digital experience on PMI.org, represent a new generation of fearless changemakers dedicated to forging a better tomorrow. Honorees include groundbreaking achievements from people across many industries and countries, including young technology innovator Kelly Yang, PMP from Google, and government youth advocate Shamma Al Mazrui, from the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth. This press release features multimedia. View...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

ADDING MULTIMEDIA Aurenity Partners With Origami Risk for Underwriting Technology Platform

WEST HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2022-- Aurenity, a newly launched tech-enabled E&S MGA, today announced it has selected Origami Risk as its technology partner to develop its core underwriting platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005821/en/ Founded by leading underwriting executives and technology experts, Aurenity is building a cutting-edge underwriting ecosystem to deliver sophisticated pricing, speed-to-market adjustments, and best-in-class service. The MGA’s platform technologies will optimize the underwriting process through automation, real-time analytics, and portfolio management tools. Through investment in continuous innovation, they believe their pricing data and technology will enable a sustained competitive advantage.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

8x8 CPaaS Delivers No-code Functionality to Enable Enterprises to Easily Build Engaging Customer Experiences

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced the availability of 8x8 Connect Automation Builder, a no-code multiple-channel communications management solution allowing a wide array of user roles in organizations, from marketing operations to customer support, to easily build engaging customer experiences. The new 8x8 CPaaS solution offers a visual, effortless way to build communication workflows that enhance productivity, flexibility, and efficiency, regardless of coding expertise. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005284/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

Actionable news insights surfaced by Trading Central Artificial Intelligence

OTTAWA, Ontario & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Winner of the Best A.I. Product at the recent TA Awards, TC Market Buzz helps modern investors & traders tackle infobesity while improving brokerage platforms’ return on news investment.. The cutting-edge technology employs proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) in particular natural language processing (NLP) trained by market analysts to crunch incredibly large amounts of content into simple actionable insights. Its disruptiveiconic interface, designed for the mobile consumer, leverages beautifully simple visualizations to convey what’s happening in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005798/en/ TC Market Buzz tackles infobesity and supports timely, educated trade decisions with natural language processing and compelling data visualizations. (Photo: Business Wire)
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Announces Share Repurchase Program and Signing of Letter of Intent For Sale of Lago Vista Development Site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to 500,000 shares. SG Blocks had 12.0 million common shares outstanding at March 31, 2022. At the closing stock price of $1.58 per share on July 13th, the repurchase program is valued at up to $790,000. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005112/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
LAGO VISTA, TX
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Software#Lehi
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
itechpost.com

CoinPayments is Shutting Down in the US: You Have 5 Days Left to Withdraw Your Crypto

The cryptocurrency business, CoinPayments, ascribed its untimely end to AML laws and market developments. As a result, it instructed users to withdraw their crypto in five days. CoinPayments Advises US Users to Withdraw Assets Before its Shutdown. The closure of CoinPayments.net, a global payment gateway that accepts more than 120...
MARKETS
CNET

Someone Lost $6.5M Trying to Claim $2K of 'Free' Crypto

Of all the bewildering aspects of crypto, airdrops may be the most stupefying. Airdrops are when tokens are rewarded to crypto traders for free. The value of these airdrops can be immense: In April, Bored Ape Yacht Club owners received a cryptocurrency airdrop worth around $100,000 for every ape NFT they owned. Airdrops that sound too good to be true are often legitimate.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

993K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy