ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Power Trucks USA Releases Video: Calling All Auto Enthusiasts for Franchising Opportunity

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WARRENTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

Power Trucks USA, your local one-stop automotive accessory shop and service center, is proud to announce the launch of an exciting movie-style preview of the company’s services and customization options for trucks, Jeeps, SUVs and other vehicles. Power Trucks USA now offers franchising opportunities, extending the competitive advantage of multiple profit centers for their franchisees, including all vehicle aftermarket accessory sales and installations, as well as all automotive maintenance services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005112/en/

“This is an ideal time to get in on this opportunity, especially during today’s continuing supply issues, domestic inflation and the trend of more people keeping their older vehicles to avoid paying over-sticker price for new ones,” says Jeremiah Fiel, founder and CEO of Power Trucks USA. “Now is the time to be part of the growing aftermarket accessory business.”

The U.S. automotive specialty-equipment industry sales increased to $50.9 billion in 2021 -- a new high for the industry. It is projected to reach $58.66 billion by 2026.

Power Trucks USA works with all aftermarket products for both B2C and B2B customers. The company performs all general maintenance services, including oil changes, brakes, tires and engine repairs on all types of vehicles.

Fiel adds, “The video gives you a small sample of how we can transform vehicles, and we hope more people will recognize the value of owning a Power Trucks USA franchise.”

About Power Trucks USA

Power Trucks USA is the vision of owners Jeremiah Fiel, who has spent over 12 years in the truck accessory business as founder and owner of ASL Off Road (ASL), and Whitecap Enterprises, an organization that has been building high-performing, customer-focused companies for over 20 years. The primary enterprise of Power Trucks USA is selling and installing aftermarket truck accessories and services, including, but not limited to wheels, tires, lift kits, bed covers, audio systems, lighting, bed liners, oil changes, filter changes, and more. Visit us at https://PowerTrucksUSA.com. For franchising opportunities, visit https://powertrucksusafranchising.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005112/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Mikayla Kyle

Corporate Marketing Manager

mkyle@whitecapenterprises.com

703-408-0274Brittany Tedesco

CPR Communications

btedesco@cpronline.com

201.641.1911 x 14

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RECREATIONAL VEHICLES VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST OFF-ROAD TRUCKS & SUVS GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET AUTOMOTIVE MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS OTHER AUTOMOTIVE TIRES & RUBBER

SOURCE: Power Trucks USA

PUB: 07/12/2022 09:56 AM/DISC: 07/12/2022 09:56 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NTSB: Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit golfers' van

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and he had methamphetamine in his system, investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board said two days after the March 15 collision in rural West Texas that its early findings suggested that the 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck the van carrying University of the Southwest students and their coach back to Hobbs, New Mexico, from a golf tournament in Midland. But the NTSB said...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Cirrus Aircraft Expands Duluth Paint and Finish Facility to Meet Growing Demand

DULUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2022-- Cirrus Aircraft announced the expansion of its state-of-the-art aircraft Paint and Finish Facility in Duluth, Minnesota. The development is part of the company’s growth plan as demand for the best-selling SR Series and Vision Jet® continues to increase. The new Paint and Finish Facility expansion adds 16,000 sq. ft. to the existing center, yielding a 35% increase in aircraft spray capacity. The entire Duluth Paint and Finish Facility is now 86,000 sq. ft. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005017/en/ Bespoke Xi Vision Jet G2+ (Photo: Business Wire)
DULUTH, MN
The Associated Press

Canadian owner OKs $84M in work, $1.5M fine; Louisiana plant

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The company that owns a closed fertilizer plant in Louisiana has agreed to clean up more than a billion pounds of hazardous waste and to pay a $1.5 million fine, federal and state agencies said Thursday. PCS Nitrogen Fertilizer LP “will provide over $84 million of financial assurance” for the cleanup, final closure and 50 years of monitoring and maintenance, said statements from the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Justice Department, and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. The agreement will “ensure that the long-term closure of its facility is protective of the environment,” said EPA enforcement official Larry Starfield. “This is a very important outcome as the facility is located in an area prone to hurricanes and the financial assurance secured will protect taxpayers from paying future closure and cleanup costs.” The Canadian company that owns the plant changed its name from Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan to Nutrien with a merger in 2018, but U.S. documents refer to the plant as PCS Nitrogen.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

993K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy