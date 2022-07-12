Power Trucks USA Releases Video: Calling All Auto Enthusiasts for Franchising Opportunity

WARRENTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

Power Trucks USA, your local one-stop automotive accessory shop and service center, is proud to announce the launch of an exciting movie-style preview of the company’s services and customization options for trucks, Jeeps, SUVs and other vehicles. Power Trucks USA now offers franchising opportunities, extending the competitive advantage of multiple profit centers for their franchisees, including all vehicle aftermarket accessory sales and installations, as well as all automotive maintenance services.

“This is an ideal time to get in on this opportunity, especially during today’s continuing supply issues, domestic inflation and the trend of more people keeping their older vehicles to avoid paying over-sticker price for new ones,” says Jeremiah Fiel, founder and CEO of Power Trucks USA. “Now is the time to be part of the growing aftermarket accessory business.”

The U.S. automotive specialty-equipment industry sales increased to $50.9 billion in 2021 -- a new high for the industry. It is projected to reach $58.66 billion by 2026.

Power Trucks USA works with all aftermarket products for both B2C and B2B customers. The company performs all general maintenance services, including oil changes, brakes, tires and engine repairs on all types of vehicles.

Fiel adds, “The video gives you a small sample of how we can transform vehicles, and we hope more people will recognize the value of owning a Power Trucks USA franchise.”

About Power Trucks USA

Power Trucks USA is the vision of owners Jeremiah Fiel, who has spent over 12 years in the truck accessory business as founder and owner of ASL Off Road (ASL), and Whitecap Enterprises, an organization that has been building high-performing, customer-focused companies for over 20 years. The primary enterprise of Power Trucks USA is selling and installing aftermarket truck accessories and services, including, but not limited to wheels, tires, lift kits, bed covers, audio systems, lighting, bed liners, oil changes, filter changes, and more. Visit us at https://PowerTrucksUSA.com. For franchising opportunities, visit https://powertrucksusafranchising.com/.

