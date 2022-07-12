ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foot Levelers Launches InMotion+™ Custom Orthotic for Greater Shock Absorption, Increased Propulsion, Energy Transfer and Temperature Regulation

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, is pleased to introduce their most advanced custom orthotic yet. InMotion+ is a meticulously crafted and rigorously tested orthotic that incorporates premium performance, stability and comfort features offered in Foot Levelers’ other top performing orthotics, while maintaining the core elements users expect from Foot Levelers: durability, temperature regulation and odor control.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005306/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“People will appreciate the outstanding performance features of this unparalleled custom orthotic,” says Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers. “This is a breakthrough product that exemplifies our innovative spirit—‘Where Science Meets Performance’.”

InMotion+ also represents new opportunities for providers to give their patients maximum comfort, while the newly designed top cover creates a vibrant and energizing new look. The unique properties of InMotion+ include:

  • Maximum shock absorption: 47% more shock absorption than the original InMotion ®
  • Increased propulsion: 130% more propulsion than InMotion ®
  • FIR+ Top Cover: Far Infrared Rays (FIR) redirect natural energy back into the body which helps enhance muscle elasticity and performance, stimulate circulation, boost energy and relieve muscle fatigue

Foot Levers is recognized as a pioneer in innovation, developing a number of “firsts” in the world, including the first truly custom orthotic, first casting in foam methodology and first 3-D scanner. Foot Levelers are the only custom orthotics that support all three arches of the foot for total body health and optimal treatment outcomes and are backed by proven science.

Patient Stephen S. says “I absolutely love the benefits of wearing the Foot Levelers InMotion+ custom orthotic. I experience noticeable improvements in comfort, increased balance, and spring in my step. I have worn the original InMotion, as well as orthotics from other companies, and believe the InMotion+ to be the best custom orthotic I’ve used so far.”

Click here to request a list of healthcare providers that offer Foot Levelers products and outstanding care.

About Foot Levelers

Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom orthotics, has been serving healthcare professionals since 1952. Stabilizing orthotics help properly support the back, knees, hips, pelvis, and even neck by providing a balanced and symmetrical foundation. Foot Levelers orthotics are proven to reduce LBP by 34.5%. Visit www.footlevelers.com; and follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@FootLevelers).

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005306/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Nicole Dufour

CPR Communications

ndufour@cpronline.com

201.641.1911 x 54

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES MEDICAL SUPPLIES WOMEN SENIORS MEN GENERAL HEALTH CONSUMER HEALTH RETAIL FOOTWEAR

SOURCE: Foot Levelers

PUB: 07/12/2022 10:00 AM/DISC: 07/12/2022 10:02 AM

