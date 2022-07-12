Underground Donut Tour Launches in Miami

Stop at a donut shop in Miami | Photo credit: Underground Donut Tours

The Underground Donut Tour, the World’s Best Donut Tour, is launching their next US tour in Miami’s South Beach. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 7 years across the US, UK and Ireland, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, London, Dublin and now adding Miami to our roster. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.

Miami is obviously known for their amazing beaches, sunshine and nightlife, but they have some pretty spectacular donuts too! The company has put together an incredible tour (available in English and Spanish) that goes along the oceanfront and includes donuts, gelato, churros and even a rooftop bar at the end of the tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best donut shops in Miami’s South Beach – we share the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. The tour primarily takes place around such famous landmarks as Ocean Drive and the beachfront, the historic art deco hotels, Lummus Park, muscle beach, and all the amazing donut shops along the way.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Friday, July 8th, and run year-round. Tours run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10 am with more days and times coming soon. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so don’t miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.