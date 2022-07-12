ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Underground Donut Tour Launches in Miami

Cuisine Noir Magazine
Cuisine Noir Magazine
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEGAY_0gcosvVC00
Stop at a donut shop in Miami | Photo credit:Underground Donut Tours

The Underground Donut Tour, the World’s Best Donut Tour, is launching their next US tour in Miami’s South Beach. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 7 years across the US, UK and Ireland, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, London, Dublin and now adding Miami to our roster. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.

Miami is obviously known for their amazing beaches, sunshine and nightlife, but they have some pretty spectacular donuts too! The company has put together an incredible tour (available in English and Spanish) that goes along the oceanfront and includes donuts, gelato, churros and even a rooftop bar at the end of the tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best donut shops in Miami’s South Beach – we share the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. The tour primarily takes place around such famous landmarks as Ocean Drive and the beachfront, the historic art deco hotels, Lummus Park, muscle beach, and all the amazing donut shops along the way.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Friday, July 8th, and run year-round. Tours run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10 am with more days and times coming soon. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so don’t miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Argentinean clothing line opens new store in South Florida

Here’s a fun lesson: In Argentina, a gaucho is a cowboy. He’s rough, and he’s rugged. In Miami, Gaucho is the nickname of a new store, and we hope you have some will power, because after seeing their stuff you’re gonna want to shop ’til you drop.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

TRUMP INTERNATIONAL BEACH RESORT MIAMI UNVEILS SPECIAL “MIAMI SPA MONTH” MENU; TREATMENTS STARTING AT JUST $109

From pre-natal to couples massages and body treatments, guests can now relax at the newly renovated spa. Whether looking for a fun spa day with the girls, seeking to relax with that special someone or simply in need of some “me-time,” let Aquanox Spa at Trump International Beach Resort Miami pamper you this summer. The newly renovated spa is offering a specially curated menu for Miami Spa Month from July 1-August 31, 2022, with treatments starting at just $109.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

American cutting flights in several markets while adding daily Miami to Tel Avi flights

After two years of struggling to fill flights thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, major airlines are now facing a new problem of meeting the surging demand for travel. American Airline confirmed it was cutting flights from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (PHL) to Vail/Eagle, Colorado (EGE); New York (JFK) to Jackson Hole, Wyoming (JAC); Chicago (ORD) to Montrose, Colorado (MTJ); and Los Angeles (LAX) to Montrose.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
WHYI Y100

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Florida

Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Florida has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least. GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in the...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Scammers Hit Miami's Finest Restaurants With Bad Reviews

Give us $75, or we will continue to bombard you with one-star reviews. That’s essentially the threat being faced by about a dozen of Miami’s most celebrated restaurants. For example, Boia De in Little Haiti just received a coveted Michelin star — the mark of excellence in the restaurant world — at the same time that someone is inundating Google with one-star reviews of the foodie mecca.
MIAMI, FL
miamicurated.com

Jattö, a New Star in Wynwood

One of the most inventive menus I’ve experienced lately is at Jatto Miami, the newest restaurant of Miami chef Henry Hane, the force behind B Bistro + Bakery that also recently opened its second outpost in Coconut Grove. The creative blending of cuisines from Peru with influences from Colombia, Spain and Thailand makes for dishes that are delicious and exciting but not precious. Teamed up with handsome presentations, and you have a winner.
MIAMI, FL
sciotopost.com

Red Lobster Employee Saves 1 in 30 Million Rare Lobster from Becoming Dinner

Florida – A very rare lobster made its way from caught to almost plate before an employee noticed it was special. Red Lobster is known for its seafood and the ability to pick out your lobster from a tank to be steamed fresh and on your plate shortly afterward. This week a team member from a Hollywood, Fla. Red Lobster found a lobster in their food shipment that stopped them in their tracks, an orange lobster.
FLORIDA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Doughnut#Travel Info#What To Do#Beach Bar#Donut Shop#Hotels#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Photo#Spanish#Ocean Drive
islandernews.com

Sundays are now Dog-Days at Miami Seaquarium

A new event is pawing its way into Miami Seaquarium. Families can now include their dogs in their adventures at the Seaquarium every Sunday, starting July 10th. “This new event means fun for the WHOLE family, and that now includes the furry ones” said general manager Patrick Pearson.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
budgettravel.com

Fort Lauderdale Beachfront Hotel w/Breakfast - $119

This laid-back oceanfront resort has an infinity pool, private beach access and an actual underwater mermaid show at its on-site bar. But when you’re ready to hit the town, it's steps from Fort Lauderdale's lively nightlife scene and the Intracoastal Waterway — you can even hop on a water taxi to venture into the city on the scenic route. Escape to this beach getaway any time through November to save up to $125 per night, and score member-exclusive perks, including breakfast for two and a discounted resort fee.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thenextmiami.com

American Airlines Increasing Flights Between Miami & Tel Aviv To Daily

Miami is getting a major boost in service to Tel Aviv later this year on American Airlines. American will begin operating flights between MIA and Tel Aviv on a daily basis, an increase from the three weekly flights currently operating. Daily service begins on October 29. Tickets went in sale...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Restaurants Fight Back Against One-Star-Review Google Shakedown Scam

For decades, perhaps even centuries, people have relied on word of mouth when it comes to recommendations for goods and services. In the 21st Century, crowdsourced sites like Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google have become clearinghouses for user reviews, helping to steer us to everything from hair salons and hardware stores to martini bars and medical practitioners.
MIAMI, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

21.5% of Miami home-purchase agreements fell through in June

About 14.9% of home-purchase agreements nationwide fell through in June, the highest percentage since the real estate industry ground to a halt at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Redfin analysis found. That percentage was even higher in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, where it was 22.1%,...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After Spirit buyout, here’s how South Florida flyers might fare

Spirit Airlines’ disappearance into the arms of a takeover-minded rival could result in an industry shakeup that leads to more air service to South Florida’s three international airports. The outcome could be an airline with a good reputation for onboard service that’s also simultaneously sensitive to pricing — though not as low as the fares currently offered by Spirit, said industry analyst ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Cuisine Noir Magazine

Oakland, CA
793
Followers
125
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Cuisine Noir Magazine is the country's first Black culinary publication that connects the African Diaspora through food, drink and travel.

 http://www.cuisinenoirmag.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy