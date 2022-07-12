ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dea Belazi Named 2022 Titan 100 Award, Recognizing Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level Executives

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wz4S4_0gcosmnt00

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

The 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 today announced that Dea Belazi, CEO and president, AscellaHealth, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company, was named a 2022 Philadelphia Titan, recognizing Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives and the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005309/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Collectively the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 70,000 individuals and generate over $14 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 8th, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“This honor is especially gratifying as it highlights my role in directing the exceptional team at AscellaHealth. By combining technology with innovation, my team of talented professionals implement programs and services that positively impact clinical outcomes and the quality of life for specialty and rare disease patients,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. “We take a patient-first approach throughout the treatment journey, applying our experience and deep bench strength to impact all segments of the specialty pharmacy market. People with chronic conditions or rare diseases benefit from a personalized care experience that supports better health outcomes. I am fortunate to be the leader of this team of titans.”

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Philadelphia’s business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.”

AscellaHealth will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on September 8 th, 2022 at The Drexelbrook located in Drexel Hill, PA. From hosting American Bandstand with Dick Clark to surviving a 1978 fire, the Drexelbrook has changed and evolved for more than 70 years to best suit the community as a private club, hotel, and event center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners,” says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli. “It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Philadelphia community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance that in many cases have not only local but national and international reach. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved.”

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global Healthcare & Specialty Pharmacy solutions organization serving patients, payers, life sciences and providers, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and medical management services. An Inc. 5000 2021 winner, AscellaHealth’s unique, patient-centric approach supports its strategic partnership with Optime Care and is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or gene and cell therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005309/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Nicole Dufour

CPR Communications

ndufour@cpronline.com

201.641.1911 x 54

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY GENETICS CLINICAL TRIALS SOFTWARE OTHER HEALTH ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE MANAGED CARE HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL

SOURCE: AscellaHealth

PUB: 07/12/2022 10:00 AM/DISC: 07/12/2022 10:02 AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Philadelphia HVAC and Plumbing Contractor Tracey Mechanical Celebrating 50 Years in Business

NEWTOWN, PA — It’s been a very busy couple of months for Tracey Mechanical, the full-service contractor serving the commercial and industrial markets in the Philadelphia area. The company, which was founded and incorporated in 1972, is approaching its 50-year mark in business this fall. Now, Frank Venonsky, a 28-year veteran of the business, has become the fourth owner and CEO, and is excited to grow the business and lead it into its next chapter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Wells Fargo to Unhitch Its Banking Team from Ardmore Branch

A filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency indicates that the Wells Fargo Ardmore branch is being withdrawn. The West Lancaster Avenue site is exiting with another branch in Hammonton, N.J. Jeff Blumenthal generated reader interest when he brought the story to the Philadelphia Business Journal. The...
ARDMORE, PA
6abc Action News

McDonald's offers incentives to fill hundreds of open positions across Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Owners of select McDonald's locations across the Delaware Valley are holding in-person hiring events Wednesday in hopes of attracting more candidates. "It's been very challenging for us to bring people inside the stores. That's going on across the country, not just McDonald's, we're all feeling the pressure," said McDonald's Owner and Operator Grant Skyllas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Media, PA
City
Drexel Hill, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Industry, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Berwyn, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
CBS Philly

Some Worried Philadelphia Starbucks Closure Could Be Start Of Center City Business Exodus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a prime spot for workers in Center City, but a Starbucks is closing because of concerns about crime and safety. The location that’s closing is at 10th and Chestnut Streets. Some are worried it could be the start of a Center City exodus. Nestled on the corner at 10th and Chestnut Streets in Center City, Starbucks has been a quick fix, especially for nurses and doctors working right across the street at Jefferson University Hospital. “We’re very sad that it’s closing because it’s so convenient for us to walk over,” Sherine Martin said. “A little punch to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Ascellahealth
PhillyBite

How to Get a Recycling Bin in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia, PA - If you live in Philadelphia, it's not difficult to get a recycling bin. How Hard Is It to Get a Recycling Bin in Philadelphia?. You can get a free recycling bin at one designated location if you're a Philadelphia resident. Alternatively, you can use a container of your own. It must be rigid, no larger than 32 gallons, and indicate "RECYCLING." Depending on the size of your recycling bin, you can put it out the same day as your regular trash pickup. Because Philadelphia recycles in one stream, there's no need to separate recyclable materials. You can place cardboard and mixed paper into the same bin with plastic containers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Off-Center-Hall Colonial in Chestnut Hill

Designed by a rising star on Philly's architectural scene in 1903, this informal colonial has it all and executes everything beautifully. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Those of you who are fans of the popular architectural-trash-talk website McMansion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
penncapital-star.com

Philly landlords expected to raise rents due to city reassessment

PHILADELPHIA — Like everything else, rents in Philadelphia are rising and could go higher with the average 31 percent property tax increase coming next year. “Typically, in our previous research looking at property tax increases, the evidence shows that the landlords pass it on to the tenants,” said Michael Shields, director of research for the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lancaster Farming

A Super Market for Pennsylvania Beef Farmers

After dealing with the uncertainty of milk prices for years, Daryl Hart wanted to add a stable revenue source to his farm. Last December, he found it through a partnership with Karns Foods, a privately-owned supermarket chain in Pennsylvania’s capital region. Hart, of McAlisterville, is now one of 19...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
insideradio.com

‘The Best Show Ever?’ Philly’s ‘Fanatic’ Assembles 4-Person Afternoon Team.

Beasley Media Group sports “97.5 The Fanatic” WPEN Philadelphia will use a four-person ensemble show to fill the afternoon drive opening created by the spring departure of Mike Missanelli, its best-known host. Branded as “The Best Show Ever?”, the new program teams Missanelli’s former producer and weekend host Tyrone Johnson with Ricky Bottalico, a former Phillies relief pitcher and NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst. Also on the bill are Hunter Brody, a 27-year-old “Fanatic” weekender who earlier co-hosted afternoons on “97.3 ESPN” WENJ Atlantic City, NJ, and Jennifer Scordo, who handled news updates on the Missanelli show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Philly’s former district attorney on how Larry Krasner’s progressive policies fail to prevent crime — and what we should do differently

Last year, more Philadelphians were murdered than at any point in the city’s history. The perpetrators and the victims in many of these cases were not “whole” as human beings and suffered from profound spiritual sickness. These mostly young, Black men come from poor neighborhoods populated by the unskilled and uneducated, where status is defined by false bravado and a willingness to be ruthless and violent.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Statewide Luxury Car Theft Ring Operating In Garden State From Philadelphia Suburbs To Jersey Shore

AVALON, N.J. (CBS) — Several New Jersey neighborhoods, stretching from the Philadelphia suburbs to the Jersey Shore, have been hit by what investigators described as a statewide luxury car theft ring. According to Avalon police, thieves stole four luxury cars — a Mercedes, a BMW, a Porsche and a Bentley — between 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Home surveillance cameras captured the thieves, who were wearing gloves and masks. Police Chief Jeff Christopher said the crooks were able to steal the cars because their owners either left their key fobs in their vehicles, or they left their homes unlocked, which allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Pa. law mandates teens in the North Philly beating death be charged as adults

When a young person under 18 faces criminal charges, Pennsylvania law usually requires a judge to confirm whether charging them as an adult is in the public interest. But that rule doesn’t apply for some of the most serious charges, like rape, murder, and kidnapping. Those are immediately transferred to criminal court due to statutory exclusion, a provision in state law that completely excludes certain charges from juvenile court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

993K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy