Dea Belazi Named 2022 Titan 100 Award, Recognizing Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level Executives

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

The 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 today announced that Dea Belazi, CEO and president, AscellaHealth, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company, was named a 2022 Philadelphia Titan, recognizing Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives and the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005309/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Collectively the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 70,000 individuals and generate over $14 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 8th, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“This honor is especially gratifying as it highlights my role in directing the exceptional team at AscellaHealth. By combining technology with innovation, my team of talented professionals implement programs and services that positively impact clinical outcomes and the quality of life for specialty and rare disease patients,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. “We take a patient-first approach throughout the treatment journey, applying our experience and deep bench strength to impact all segments of the specialty pharmacy market. People with chronic conditions or rare diseases benefit from a personalized care experience that supports better health outcomes. I am fortunate to be the leader of this team of titans.”

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Philadelphia’s business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.”

AscellaHealth will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on September 8 th, 2022 at The Drexelbrook located in Drexel Hill, PA. From hosting American Bandstand with Dick Clark to surviving a 1978 fire, the Drexelbrook has changed and evolved for more than 70 years to best suit the community as a private club, hotel, and event center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners,” says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli. “It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Philadelphia community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance that in many cases have not only local but national and international reach. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved.”

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global Healthcare & Specialty Pharmacy solutions organization serving patients, payers, life sciences and providers, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and medical management services. An Inc. 5000 2021 winner, AscellaHealth’s unique, patient-centric approach supports its strategic partnership with Optime Care and is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or gene and cell therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005309/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Nicole Dufour

CPR Communications

ndufour@cpronline.com

201.641.1911 x 54

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY GENETICS CLINICAL TRIALS SOFTWARE OTHER HEALTH ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE MANAGED CARE HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL

SOURCE: AscellaHealth

PUB: 07/12/2022 10:00 AM/DISC: 07/12/2022 10:02 AM