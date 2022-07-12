ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fire Danger in Coos Co., July 12

oregontoday.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoos Forest Protective Association release – Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue) Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 for Coos, Curry & Western Douglas Counties. Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue) Tuesday, July 12th. The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) announced today...

oregontoday.net

kezi.com

Douglas County firefighters put out another brush fire

OAKLAND, Ore. -- Several rural fire districts extinguished a brush fire last night, officials with the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA says crews from the DFPA, Sutherline Fire Department, Oakland Rural Fire District, Fair Oaks Rural Fire District, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Sutherlin Police Department responded to a brush fire on Rolling Ridge Road in Oakland. Officials say the fire was a quarter of an acre in size. Officials say city and rural fire crews were able to contain the fire, and the DFPA assisted with the clean-up.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE ON ROLLING RIDGE ROAD IN OAKLAND

Tuesday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m. crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association, and fire departments in Sutherlin, Oakland and Fair Oaks responded to an estimated one quarter of an acre grass and brush fire in the 900 block of Rolling Ridge Road in Oakland. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope...
OAKLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Debris pile starts small brush fire

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Around 3 p.m. Monday, Douglas Forest Protective Association and Douglas County Fire District No.2 responded to a reported 1/2 acre grass fire located on Lark Lane in Roseburg. Upon DFPA’s arrival, DCFD2 had the fire extinguished and about 80% mopped up. DFPA stayed on scene to...
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake, July 12

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded Monday, July 11, on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Port Orford in Curry County.
PORT ORFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person Case in Douglas Co., July 13

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Kendra was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. “Any video footage is helpful, even if you don’t believe your system captured anything of significance,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it.” Residents are asked to upload any footage they have using this website address: [www.dcso.com/publichelp]www.dcso.com/publichelp. Those who are unable to upload the footage are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (541) 440-4458 for assistance. Kendra was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack style purse. Investigators along with Search and Rescue crews have been searching for Kendra since she was last seen. She is described as 5’02” tall weighing approximately 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed she was walking to her residence in Winston after leaving her place of employment on Ingram Drive. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
WINSTON, OR
ijpr.org

Southwestern Oregon hiking trail reopens after 20 years

A remote hiking trail in Southern Oregon is back open after a volunteer-led restoration effort. The Illinois River National Recreation Trail in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness was devastated by the 500,000-acre Biscuit Fire in 2002. The proliferation of brush, erosion and fire-killed logs called “jackstraws” made the trail basically impassable following...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon & Coos Co., July 13

OHA report, July 12, 2022 – Cases: 1,855 new, 828,442 total; Deaths: 11 new, 7,873 total; Hospitalized: 423, 21 more than last week (6/29). CHW report, July 12, 2022 – New cases: 5; Active cases: 327; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,167.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MONDAY COULD BE THE SECOND HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR FOR ROSEBURG

Monday could be the second hottest day of the year so far in Roseburg, if the mercury hits the expected temperature. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the high is slated to be 98 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. June 26th was the hottest day of the year so far. That’s when it got to 100 degrees.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

12-year-old Coos Bay business owner has plans for expansion

COOS BAY, Ore. — He's been in the succulent business for five years now, and 12-year-old Dax Johnson says he has his sights set on moving his business into a building. From String of Pearls to Paddle Plants, Dax's Succulents gives plant lovers an array of succulents to choose from.
oregontoday.net

New accessible fishing pier at Bandon marina, July 12

ODFW release – The new ADA accessible fishing pier, seen here just before completion. The pier provides angling access to marine fish. BANDON, Ore – Tuesday, July 12, the Port of Bandon is officially opening and naming the new ADA accessible fishing pier on the western side of the Bandon marina riverwalk/breakwater. The event begins on site at 12:30 p.m. and media is invited. The pier is designed and built to provide people of all disabilities and ages a safe place to catch marine fish from the shore. With limited availability of shore accessible fishing along the Coquille River, this new fishing pier is a welcome and important addition for anglers. The pier’s concept has been years in the making with bank angling access near Bandon being an action item in the Port’s Strategic Plan and ODFW’s 25-Year Angling Enhancement Plan. The concept now produced a pier built to ADA standards for ramp slopes, railings, kick plates, walking and rolling surfaces, and more. Project cost was just over $565,000. ODFW’s Restoration and Enhancement Program provided $245,000 and the Port of Bandon contributed matching funds which included in-kind such as project development, fundraising, contracting, railing construction, and ongoing maintenance. Other project funders included the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, an Oregon State Parks local government grant, the Ford Family Foundation, and the City of Bandon.
BANDON, OR
oregontoday.net

Invasion of Personal Privacy in Drain, July 13

DCSO release – DRAIN, Ore. – A Drain man has been arrested and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of Invasion of Personal Privacy in the First Degree. On Monday, July, 11, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm, deputies were alerted to a recording found on a laptop belonging to 62-year-old Victor Stephen Kasser of Drain. The recording depicted an adult woman known to Kasser showering while unaware she was being recorded. During the investigation, Kasser admitted to secretly recording the woman for purposes of sexual gratification. Kasser was taken into custody and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on one count of Invasion of Personal Privacy in the First Degree.
DRAIN, OR
oregontoday.net

Paint along #2 July 13 at NBPL, July 13

NBPL release – On Wednesday, July 13 at 11 am, North Bend Public Library’s artist-in-residence Janne LaValle will lead the second paint-along of the summer reading program. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Oregon State Park system, painters will recreate a view of the Secret Beach Trail at Samuel H. Boardman State Park. The class will be held in the meeting room and is scheduled to run from 11 am to 2 pm. The paint-along sessions are free, and painting supplies (canvas, brushes and paints) will be provided. Space is limited, and registration for the paint along classes is strongly advised. If there are open seats at the start of the class registrations may be forfeited in favor of last-minute hopefuls. To register, please go to https://forms.office.com/r/SXjZvT9h2Z. Patrons can also call or email the library. All registrants will be contacted to confirm their reservation. This paint-along is a part of the NBPL’s summer reading program. Attendance at library programs earns points for those playing the summer reading game. More information about the summer reading game will be available on the library website. In her paint-along sessions LaValle keeps a casual atmosphere. “As long as paint isn’t spilled on the table, there are no mistakes that can be made. This is a no-oops experience.”
NORTH BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Farmer’s Market, July 13

It is a Farmer’s Market Day in downtown Coos Bay. Vendors will be set up between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Central Ave., between So. Broadway (Hwy. 101) & Fourth St.
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Drain man arrested for recording woman in the shower, deputies say.

DRAIN, Ore. -- A man from Drain has been arrested for secretly recording a woman in the shower, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says. The DCSO said that on July 11 deputies received a tip about a video on a laptop belonging to Victor Stephen Kasser, 62. Deputies said the video depicted a woman known to Kasser showering, apparently unaware that she was being recorded. Deputies said that during their investigation, Kasser admitted to secretly recording the woman for sexual gratification.
DRAIN, OR
kptv.com

Police asking for surveillance video from area where Oregon woman went missing

ROSEBERG Ore. (KPTV) - Police on Tuesday were asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman from Winston, Oregon. Kendra Hanks was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
oregontoday.net

Drug Arrest, Douglas Co., July 12

On Friday, July 8th, at approximately 3:00 PM, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of West Fairhaven Street in Roseburg. A search of the premises revealed relatively small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials, and other drug related paraphernalia. Approximately 4.2 grams of suspected heroin were seized. 35 year old Sixto Martinez was arrested at the scene. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Unlawful Possession of Heroin, and Attempt to Commit a Class B Felony.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

$1.7-Million Jury Award against SWOCC, July 13

On July 7, an Oregon jury awarded a former nursing student at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay $1.7-million dollars after she sued the two-year institution on the grounds of alleged Harassment & Discrimination. Nicole Gililland, now a law student in Massachusetts, claimed in her lawsuit that the college discriminated against her after learning about her past in the adult industry. The 30-year old mother has worked for a few production companies between 2007 & 2009. She alleged that the college used her adult films to discriminate against her. A spokesperson for the college says “the college is disappointed with the outcome of the trial. The college is exploring options and not currently providing interviews.” Salt Lake City attorney Brandon Mark represented Gililland.
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII CRASH

A Roseburg man was cited by Roseburg Police after an alleged DUII crash that closed a section of a main roadway, early Monday. An RPD report said just after 2:30 a.m. an officer responded to the area after a sedan hit a power pole in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 33-year old driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Corrections where he was processed for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
ROSEBURG, OR

