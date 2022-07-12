ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alternate new Lookouts stadium financing proposal touted by Hamilton County Commissioner

By WTV
chattanoogacw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County District 8 Commissioner Tim Boyd is pitching a new funding formula for the new lookouts stadium and surrounding development, saying it eliminates risk for taxpayers. The plan now is for the development to be built at the old Wheland foundry and U.S. Pipe...

