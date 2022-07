(Oriska, ND) -- One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Barnes County early Tuesday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says that a truck towing a U-Haul trailer was headed westbound on I-94 near the Oriska rest area around 4:10 a.m. when it was rear-ended by another truck. The truck that was hit entered the center median and rolled, ejecting a 14-year-old girl. The driver of the truck and teen suffered serious injuries, while another passenger inside died from her injuries.

1 DAY AGO