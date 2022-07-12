ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selinsgrove, PA

Woman charged for felony retail theft for stealing more than $260 of groceries

By Melissa Farenish
 3 days ago

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove woman was charged with a felony count of retail theft after allegedly stealing more than $260 of groceries on two separate occasions.

Police say Oshja C. Little, 31, of Selinsgrove, left Weis Markets in Selinsgrove on May 24 with a cart of more than $223 of groceries. Surveillance video showed Little leaving the store with various items that were not paid for, according to the affidavit.

On June 27, Little returned to the store and left with a plastic shopping bag containing $40 of unpaid for merchandise. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Little was charged with a felony due to having previous retail theft charges in Allegheny County. She was arraigned in front of District Judge John H. Reed who set bail at $5,000 monetary.

Docket Sheet

